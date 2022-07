The Rye PD has made another stolen car arrest – this one after a pursuit on Milton Road, through the south end of Rye and onto Interstate 95. Shortly after 5:30pm Monday evening, Rye Police Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit after a license plate reader identified the plate on the vehicle as stolen out of Ramapo, New York. The pursuit began on Milton Road and was picked up by other Rye Units.

RYE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO