ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

How to watch the Big Ten Media Days!

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ7Ce_0gtHpUz600

Today is the start of the Big Ten Media Days, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the press conferences and coverage, you’ve come to the right place.

Big Ten Media Days. The annual two-day event will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of Lucas Oil Stadium. The site of the Big Ten Conference Championship Game. Scott Frost and three players will speak to the media throughout July 26 & 27, with Frost being the first coach to take the podium on the first day of the event. You can expect Frost to be asked about his hot seat, the new offense, and what the team can do differently to try and close out one-score games this year. I’m sure he’ll also have thoughts on the preseason Big Ten media poll, which picked the Huskers to finish fifth in the west division in 2022.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the festivities:

  • Date: Tuesday, July 26th
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. CST
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Fox Sports

When does Scott Frost speak to the media?

Frost is scheduled to speak to the media from 10:00 am CST to 10:15 am CST.

Which players are also traveling to Indianapolis?

Edge Rusher Garrett Nelson, Defensive Back Quinton Newsome, and Tight End Travis Vokolek will join Scott Frost at media days.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

List

Where did Nebraska land in the preseason Big Ten football poll ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyFBR_0gtHpUz600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Ten Network#American Football#College Football#Huskers#Cst Tv Channel#Tight End Travis Vokolek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy