Politics

Checking Crist's gun claim

WRAL
 3 days ago

Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘You just sentenced veterans to death’: Democrats and veterans outraged as GOP senators block burn pits bill

Republican senators have been accused of “sentencing veterans to death” after they blocked the passage of a landmark bill that would finally give US service members sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits access to the healthcare that they need.Democratic lawmakers, veterans and advocates including TV host Jon Stewart spoke out in a highly emotional press conference on Thursday morning as the bill that had been expected to become law by the end of the week was suddenly derailed by the Republican party. “This is total bulls***,” shouted Senator Kristen Gillibrand. “They have just sentenced veterans to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump doesn’t rule out running with DeSantis as his VP: ‘I get along with him’

Former President Donald Trump isn’t ruling out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as a running mate in a potential 2024 White House bid. Asked in an interview with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty on Thursday about the possibility of a “Trump-DeSantis” ticket in 2024, Trump noted that he has a good relationship with the Florida governor, before taking credit for his political success.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis’ agency files complaint about Miami drag show being performed in front of kids

The administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has filed a formal state complaint concerning the R House in Miami, claiming that the restaurant in the Wynwood neighbourhood hosts weekend brunches during which minors are exposed to “sexually explicit drag shows”. The bar is accused of disorderly conduct, according to the complaint, which argues that “the nature of the performances ... particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency”, according to The Miami Herald. The owners of the bar said in a statement that they’re “aware of...
MIAMI, FL

