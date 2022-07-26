ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

By NICOLE WINFIELD, PETER SMITH Associated Press
 2 days ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating his first big Mass in Canada on Tuesday to honor grandparents, a day after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in severing generations of Indigenous family ties by participating in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system.

Tens of thousands of people were expected for the Mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, to mark the Feast of St. Anne, the grandmother of Jesus and a figure of particular veneration for Canadian Catholics. Later Tuesday, Francis was continuing with his ode to grandparents by leading a prayer service at one of North America’s most popular pilgrimage sites, Lac Ste. Anne, considered to be a place of healing.

International Business Times

Pope, Winding Up Canada Trip, Visits Historic Churches

Pope Francis on Thursday visits two of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in North America as he winds up a trip to Canada centred on his apology for the Catholic Church's role in the country's notorious residential schools. In the morning Francis presides at a Mass at the Basilica of...
WORLD
