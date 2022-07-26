ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. News And World Report Ranks Top Hospitals in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED -- U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the top hospitals. The number one hospital both in Minnesota and in the United States is...

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz proposing policy changes, investments to expand Minnesota economy

(Stacy, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is proposing policy changes and investments to expand Minnesota's economy during the next decade. Walz announced his plan Wednesday on the floor of Wyoming Machine in Stacy. The plan was developed over the past year by a council of 15 business, nonprofit, and labor leaders, and members of the governor's cabinet.
MinnPost

3M to split into two companies

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims...
kfgo.com

Ellison: No appeal to defend Minnesota abortion restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of the state’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional. Ellison said Thursday that the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and would be unlikely to win an appeal. The decision wasn’t a surprise from Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights. Abortion opponents and Republicans, including those running against him in November, had demanded he appeal and called it his duty as attorney general.
WJON

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
CBS Minnesota

How Minnesota schools are prepping for worst-case scenarios

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be summer break for Minnesota students, but there are people across the state working right now to keep them safe during the school year.The Minnesota School Safety Center is a team of five people that travels around the state to help schools assess their risks and strengthen their plans with best practices from around the state and around the country.  Randy Johnson is the team's director."Much involvement needs to be done by the parents as far as understanding what's going on and what are the expectations of parents when they do have a situation like that," Johnson said. "But more importantly, what do we do on the front end before that type of incident does occur? Are we communicating when we have concerns about an individual, about a situation, about behaviors, about language, about things that are on social media?"Johnson says parents with concerns about school safety should start by reaching out their local school.
WJON

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz outlines 10-year economic expansion plan

(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced a ten-year economic expansion plan for Minnesota on Wednesday. The event took place at Wyoming Machine in Stacy, MN. The Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion today released the 28-page report, titled “Minnesota’s Moment: A Roadmap for Economic Expansion,” which offers long-term steps to continue improving Minnesota’s economy.
voiceofalexandria.com

See the stroke death rate in Minnesota

Investigated the stroke death rate in Minnesota using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Minnesota Reformer

Map: How Minnesota’s land is used

Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
96.7 The River

Latest Drought Condition Update for Minnesota

UNDATED -- The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor is pretty much unchanged this week. The percentage of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now at 30 percent, up from 28 percent a week ago. The area stretches from central Minnesota southward including all of Stearns and Sherburne Counties.
WJON

Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night

UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
WJON

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
