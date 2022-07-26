ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

These TikTok Trends Can Boost Your Home's Value by $22,000 (Or More)

By Sydney Meister
purewow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first, you joined TikTok to see what the kids are up to. But then one day you saw it: #hometok. From luxury furniture flips to organizing hacks that have quite literally changed your life, it didn’t take long before you were at the mercy of the app (and rethinking your...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

How to Work Your Wedding Color Palette Into the Design Landscape of Your Home

When couples have trouble narrowing down their wedding color palette or style, planners often suggest turning to their closet and using their sense of fashion as a guide: Are they drawn to classic or trendy silhouettes? Bright prints or soft pastels? Black and gray or brown and tan? And after finally landing on the perfect shades—and months of utilizing the palette to make wedding-related decisions—it might feel strange to completely abandon them once the day is over, especially if they were a particular design highlight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reader's Digest

When Is the Best Time to Buy Sheets and Towels?

Even if you know how often to wash your sheets and how to wash your towels to keep them clean and fluffy, they will still eventually get old and tattered. It’s a normal part of their life cycle—and a fantastic opportunity for you to find new items, from the best cooling sheets and flannel sheets to the cushiest towels ever. Still, you may not relish the idea of spending a bundle on these household essentials. Well, we have some good news for you: You don’t have to! If you know the best time to buy sheets and towels, you can get the best-quality items at the best possible prices.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Drake’s Sold-Out Candles Get Restocked (Even the One That Smells Like Him)

Click here to read the full article. Ever wanted your home to smell like Drake? Now it can. The rapper’s candle brand, Better World Fragrance House, has just been restocked at Nordstrom. Launched last year, Better World Fragrance House (or BWFH for short) consists of five scented candles: Carby Musk, Williamsburg Sleepover⁠, Sweeter Tings⁠, Good Thoughts⁠, and Muskoka. Carby Musk — a.k.a “the Drake scent” — is unsurprisingly the buzziest of the collection. The brand says it smells like the Toronto rapper himself with “velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations” and “Trail Air technology”...
CELEBRITIES
House Digest

Sarah Baeumler's Top Tip For Picking A Paint Color

Choosing the perfect paint color for the interior of your home can seem overwhelming. With so many brands, textures, and far too many shades and colors to count, the task can be quite discouraging, but there is no reason for it to be. So, if you've spent many frustrating hours in a room holding paint card after paint card ranging the entire color spectrum without making a decision, then take a deep breath because there's advice from an expert that may help you out. Designer, entrepreneur, and HGTV personality, Sarah Baeumler knows a thing or two about bringing out the beauty of each room. Along with her husband, Bryan Baeumler, the two have hosted several shows on HGTV, including "Renovation Inc.," "Renovation Island," and "House of Bryan," according to IMDb. She's also the founder of a self-named holistic lifestyle brand that sells everything from furniture and home decor to apparel and scented candles, as per the Sarah Baeumler website.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Lofts#Spa#Design#Tiktoks#Parisian
domino

Forget Shoes—This Stylist Has an Entirely Different Use for IKEA’s Closet Shelving

After two countries, four cities, and eight years of collecting, Abby Clawson Low has accumulated her fair share of reads. “We’re book people,” the design director says, laughing. “Even when we moved to Italy for a year, we brought all of our English titles with us.” Whether it’s her three sons’ favorite bedtime story or a nonfiction memoir, there’s room for all in Dallas, where they’ve since settled. However, no standard bookcases or open shelving were giving her sons’ beloved tomes and miniature race cars the recognition they deserved. “I just kept envisioning European bookstores and museum display cases,” says Low.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy