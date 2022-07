I am eager to promote a book that has just been published, about Dome Island at Lake George, by Noah Chirnomas, a young man from New Jersey. About two years ago, the then sixteen-year-old contacted me (way down here in North Carolina) to see if I might be willing to help him write a book about John Apperson, Dome Island and Lake George. I am so glad I said “yes!”

