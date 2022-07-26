‘Pearl’ Trailer: Ti West’s Prequel To 70’s-Inspired Indie Thriller ‘X’ Arrives In September, Premieres In Venice

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has given himself plenty of challenges over the years, rebooting Batman for the modern age (“The Dark Knight” trilogy), shooting with IMAX cameras in Iceland to capture distant planets (“Interstellar”), shooting backward scenes practically (“Tenet”) and more. But his greatest challenge could be his upcoming movie “Oppenheimer,” about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who invented the atom bomb used in WWII against Japan. Why? For one,‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer: The World Changes Forever In Christopher Nolan’s New Atom Bomb/WWII Thriller because the story really sounds like a moral drama—Oppenheimer famously deeply regretted what he helped unleash on the world, irrevocably changing it—but it sounds like Nolan, being Nolan, is turning that story into something more that feels like a dramatic thriller, and the race against time to stop a bloody world war.
