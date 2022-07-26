‘Pearl’ Trailer: Ti West’s Prequel To 70’s-Inspired Indie Thriller ‘X’ Arrives In September, Premieres In Venice

Some historical figures cannot have their lives reduced to a standard biopic. If the overwhelmingly negative reception to the 2020 biopic “Stardust” is any indication, then David Bowie is one of them. For the future, a film about him would have to be as unique as Bowie himself was as an artist. Therefore, officially sanctioned by his estate and prominently featuring dozens of songs from his discography, an upcoming documentary may possibly give the rocker the film he deserves. From Brett Morgen, the director of acclaimed documentaries such as “Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” and “Jane” comes “Moonage Daydream.” Looking at a theatrical release this fall, the experimental documentary has a new look at its kaleidoscopic, odyssey-oriented attempt to bring Bowie to the silver screen.

