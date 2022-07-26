ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pearl’ Trailer: Ti West’s Prequel To 70’s-Inspired Indie Thriller ‘X’ Arrives In September, Premieres In Venice

By Molly Cottee Tantum
theplaylist.net
 2 days ago

Earlier this year, indie filmmaker Ti West (“The Innkeepers”) released the indie horror hit “X,” set in 1979, and centered on a group of young filmmakers who set out to make an adult film in rural Texas. But when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast finds...

theplaylist.net

