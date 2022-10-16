Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Potential record sunflower yields on the way in North Dakota
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunflower producers might be looking at record yields this year. As of Monday afternoon, about a quarter of the sunflower crop in North Dakota has been harvested. Both the quality and quantity of the crop are an improvement on the average and a vast improvement on last year’s average. Director of the National Sunflower Association John Sandbakken says he’s heard reports of some yields of more than 3,000 pounds in southeast North Dakota.
What's Your Guess On North Dakota's Most Expensive City?
How Much Are Your Expenses?
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
Here's who has the best chance of accumulating snow Monday and Tuesday.
This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals
Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota University System employees, students asked to change passwords after discovering security concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Employees and students within the North Dakota University System are being asked to change their passwords. Jerry Rostad, the University System’s vice chancellor of Strategy and Strategic Engagement, says Core Technology Services (CTS) of the NDUS discovered a security threat the weekend of October 8-9.
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
You Couldn't Pay Me Enough Money To Do That
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Each state has its own particular word that it struggles with
fargomonthly.com
Interview With The Experts: A Q&A with the Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota
In making this magazine, we stepped a bit out of our expertise. Usually, we write about new business, restaurants, etc… Not about the spooky things that go bump in the night. That’s why we spoke with the founders of the paranormal investigators of North Dakota. Wendy Kimble and Stephanie Pinkey to learn a little bit more about some of the supposed hauntings that happen around our state.
Why These Wild Animals In North Dakota Are Not Wanted
North Dakota has this invasive species, and here is why one needs to keep an eye out.
Binge Drinking in North Dakota: How bad is it?
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Research performed by the CDC has indicated that one in six adults in the United States binge drink, and that 25% of those individuals do so weekly. The residents of North Dakota are no strangers to this idea if new studies are any indication. A new study from the prescription medication […]
KARE
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Underneath the ground in Aitkin County, sits some of the highest-grade nickel deposits in the world. It could become the site of the state's first nickel mine.
“Once In A Lifetime Find” In North Dakota
See what this man found while combining!
What is the Miniwashitu? North Dakota’s little-known river monster
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With Halloween on the horizon, plenty of people find this as the perfect opportunity to tell scary stories. Tales of the paranormal are always at the front and center around this time of year — but why tell tales of ghosts when there could be real-life beasts of terror nearby? The […]
KFYR-TV
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Jim Hill gets new fitness center, along with two others in North Dakota
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Jim Hill Middle School has a brand-new fitness center. The school was one of three North Dakota schools to receive a $100-thousand-dollar state-of-the-art “DON’T QUIT!” fitness center. The “DON’T QUIT!” fitness campaign by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils helps students get in shape. Governor Doug Burgum even declared October […]
Love Game Shows? North Dakota Family To Be On Family Feud
We ALL love Game Shows, this North Dakota family gets to actually compete this week!
North Dakota Military Museum coming to Heritage Center in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. While the National Guard is helping fund and collaborate with the museum, the building will include […]
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Outdoors: fish surveys
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fish reproduction and stocking success were above average on most North Dakota lakes surveyed this fall. Mike Anderson shows us what fisheries biologists did to survey Lake Sakakawea. Fisheries biologists spend a lot of time in fall surveying district lakes and the Missouri River System in...
See how many dinosaur fossils are in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals […]
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0