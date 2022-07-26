ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sam Monaghan: Ireland lock joins Gloucester-Hartpury from Wasps

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloucester-Hartpury have signed Ireland lock Sam Monaghan from Premier 15s rivals Wasps. Monaghan, 29, was voted Ireland player of the...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England smash a record TWENTY sixes as they thump South Africa by 41 runs to go 1-0 up in T20 series, with Jonny Bairstow still on red hot form after scoring 90 and Moeen Ali hitting rapid half-century off just 16 balls

Jonny Bairstow was roared to the middle like a local hero, and later departed to a standing ovation. In between, he battered South Africa for 90 off 53 balls to continue his golden summer and give England’s white-ball team a welcome shot in the arm. This was a night...
SPORTS
BBC

Painkillers: 'Buying on web fuelled ruinous addiction'

A woman has described how she turned to the internet to feed an addiction that started with a prescription for period pain when she was just 19. Sara Speakes, from Pembrokeshire, ended up buying fake tablets online, eventually having a stroke at 47. She said she was "drugged up to...
HEALTH
#Ireland#Premier 15s#Wasps In 2020
BBC

Family leave Wales after girl faces racism at school

Her belongings are packed in boxes and black bags as the family prepares to leave Wales for good. They say they are moving because racism towards their daughter at school made her "scared" and "withdrawn". The 13-year-old has already spent some time at a new school in the north of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Briton Jack Fenton killed in Greek helicopter accident

A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sam Hain leads the way as title hopefuls Surrey are frustrated

Warwickshire fought back to hold up Surrey’s  LV= Insurance County Championship title push at the Kia Oval.Sam Hain’s unbeaten 87 in an unbroken stand of 127 with Will Rhodes enabled the Bears to reach a second innings 270 for four.Warwickshire captain Rhodes was undefeated on 72 when bad light ended proceedings seven overs early.Alex Davies also contributed 49 as leaders Surrey, for whom Will Jacks took two wickets, head into the final day trailing by 207 runs.Second-placed Hampshire also face an intriguing conclusion against Yorkshire on a tricky Scarborough pitch.Mid-table Yorkshire made 272 in their second innings to set Hampshire...
SPORTS
BBC

Angharad James: Wales midfielder leaves Orlando Pride

Wales midfielder Angharad James has left the United States National Women's Soccer League team Orlando Pride by "mutual consent". James, 28, had briefly moved to San Diego Wave from North Carolina Courage before joining Pride in December 2021. Her departure follows that of fiancee Amy Turner, who joined Tottenham Hotspur...
ORLANDO, FL
The Guardian

Experienced England face early New Zealand test in netball title defence

The reigning Commonwealth champions England will begin the defence of their netball title on Friday in Birmingham with an understanding that what lies ahead will not be easy. Four years ago, on Australia’s Gold Coast, the Roses dramatically stole victory from the home team, bringing an end to the antipodean stranglehold on the Commonwealth title that had existed since netball was introduced to the Games in 1998.
WORLD
BBC

Aziz Behich: Australia full-back 'a real coup' for Dundee United - Jack Ross

Signing experienced Australia international Aziz Behich is a "real coup" for Dundee United, according to head coach Jack Ross. Left-back Behich, 31, has 52 caps, and helped his country qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals last month. The former PSV Eindhoven player has agreed a two-year deal after leaving...
RUGBY
The Independent

South Africa level T20 series with victory over England in Cardiff

Jos Buttler’s hopes of landing a first series win since taking over as England’s white-ball captain will go all the way to the wire after a decisive turn from Rilee Rossouw saw South Africa square the T20 scoreline 1-1 with a 58-run win in Cardiff.Buttler began his tenure by losing both formats to India and saw a 50-over decider against the Proteas washed out.Victory in the first T20 in Bristol on Wednesday gave England the chance to wrap things up on Welsh soil but they could not match Rossouw’s match-winning 96 not out.The former Kolpak player, who traded six years...
WORLD
BBC

RFU announces girls' rugby changes to make sport 'less daunting'

From August, girls' rugby union players in England will be split into four separate age bands at youth level. Many have welcomed the change hoping it will retain girls who were previously "daunted" playing U18s from age 15. However, some clubs have told BBC Sport that the increase from three...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh & Glasgow Warriors learn opening opponents

Edinburgh will open their United Rugby Championship campaign at home to Dragons while Glasgow Warriors will be away to Italians Benetton. The matches will take place on the weekend of 16-18 September. Glasgow's first home game will be against Cardiff the following weekend, with Edinburgh's first away match against Bulls...
RUGBY
BBC

St Johnstone add new first-choice keeper Remi Matthews & defender Alex Mitchell on loan

Callum Davidson says Remi Matthews has joined St Johnstone to replace Zander Clark as first-choice goalkeeper. Saints have signed Crystal Palace keeper Matthews and Millwall defender Alex Mitchell on one-year loan deals. Matthews, 28, has made 137 club appearances across spells at six clubs, including Hamilton Academical. "We've been searching...
SOCCER
BBC

County Championship: Warwickshire put Surrey's unbeaten record at threat

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three):. Warwickshire 253 & 270-4: Hain 87*, Rhodes 72*; Jacks 2-55 Surrey 316: Pope 65, Jacks 44; Hannon-Dalby 3-44, McAndrew 3-82 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Surrey (6 pts) by 207 runs with 6 wickets remaining. Sam Hain's assured 87 not out and...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chris Woakes could MISS the T20 World Cup in October as he prepares to have knee surgery... leaving England at risk of heading to the tournament in Australia with a lack of seam-bowling experience

Chris Woakes will undergo knee surgery on Thursday , potentially ruling him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. Thanks to a variety of injuries to his shoulder, knee and ankle, Woakes has bowled only nine overs since England’s tour of the West Indies in March – all in a Second XI game for Warwickshire a month ago.
SPORTS
BBC

Archie Battersbee's dad admitted to hospital

The father of a boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight spent a night in hospital after taking ill before the court ruling, a family spokeswoman says. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and is on life support. On Monday,...
U.K.

