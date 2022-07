Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Northern Ireland manager Terry Neill has died at the age of 80.Neill became the youngest player to captain the Gunners in 1962 during an 11-year playing career there and went on to manage them between 1976 and 1983, leading Arsenal to 1979 FA Cup glory amid a run to three successive finals.He arrived back at Highbury as manager after a two-year spell up the Seven Sisters High Road at Tottenham where he had replaced the great Bill Nicholson.Rest in peace, Terry Neill ❤️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 28, 2022Arsenal said in a statement: “It was with great...

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO