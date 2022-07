The Buffalo Bills are coming off one of the toughest season-ending losses in NFL history. I'm not even a Bills fan and I still think about the Chiefs (and the NFL overtime rules) absolutely daggering them on a weekly basis and send my Ts & Ps toward Western New York. But on the bright side, the Bills are back with a stacked squad once again. And things are looking so good that they can claim something for the first time in 30 years.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO