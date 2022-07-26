Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 210 cities and towns in Minneapolis.

#30. Ham Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$60,937 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,863 (+50.9%)

- Typical home value: $485,878 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Carver, MN

- 1-year price change: +$61,964 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,962 (+41.4%)

- Typical home value: $467,842 (#41 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Victoria, MN

- 1-year price change: +$62,286 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,549 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $545,562 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Oak Grove, MN

- 1-year price change: +$62,380 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$161,985 (+55.3%)

- Typical home value: $455,096 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Corcoran, MN

- 1-year price change: +$63,193 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,473 (+37.4%)

- Typical home value: $560,609 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Elko New Market, MN

- 1-year price change: +$63,411 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,118 (+44.5%)

- Typical home value: $471,436 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Prior Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$70,996 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,656 (+46.7%)

- Typical home value: $520,205 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Scandia, MN

- 1-year price change: +$72,551 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,431 (+50.3%)

- Typical home value: $542,311 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Shorewood, MN

- 1-year price change: +$74,387 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$184,107 (+35.9%)

- Typical home value: $697,147 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Pine Springs, MN

- 1-year price change: +$75,300 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,398 (+39.3%)

- Typical home value: $611,094 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Houlton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$78,262 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$196,729 (+58.0%)

- Typical home value: $536,001 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Lake Elmo, MN

- 1-year price change: +$78,995 (+14.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,133 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $635,797 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Marine on Saint Croix, MN

- 1-year price change: +$79,247 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$206,750 (+49.1%)

- Typical home value: $627,638 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Sunfish Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$79,592 (+7.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$276,137 (+31.9%)

- Typical home value: $1,142,779 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Wayzata, MN

- 1-year price change: +$79,932 (+11.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$221,940 (+37.8%)

- Typical home value: $808,771 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Medicine Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$80,569 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$219,168 (+27.2%)

- Typical home value: $1,025,691 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Minnetrista, MN

- 1-year price change: +$80,649 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$183,088 (+37.2%)

- Typical home value: $675,382 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Grant, MN

- 1-year price change: +$82,703 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$234,104 (+47.0%)

- Typical home value: $732,158 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Greenfield, MN

- 1-year price change: +$84,704 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,535 (+42.6%)

- Typical home value: $624,658 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Medina, MN

- 1-year price change: +$92,315 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$193,857 (+31.4%)

- Typical home value: $811,832 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Excelsior, MN

- 1-year price change: +$92,839 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$277,380 (+53.7%)

- Typical home value: $793,454 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Afton, MN

- 1-year price change: +$97,771 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$264,605 (+54.4%)

- Typical home value: $751,155 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Independence, MN

- 1-year price change: +$105,427 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$211,747 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $732,007 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Deephaven, MN

- 1-year price change: +$107,333 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$241,367 (+35.6%)

- Typical home value: $918,743 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Tonka Bay, MN

- 1-year price change: +$112,066 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$267,349 (+36.9%)

- Typical home value: $991,159 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Greenwood, MN

- 1-year price change: +$112,454 (+8.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$369,062 (+36.3%)

- Typical home value: $1,384,945 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Woodland, MN

- 1-year price change: +$126,789 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$258,246 (+23.6%)

- Typical home value: $1,354,549 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Orono, MN

- 1-year price change: +$126,887 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$298,722 (+40.2%)

- Typical home value: $1,042,164 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Minnetonka Beach, MN

- 1-year price change: +$143,976 (+8.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$490,442 (+38.1%)

- Typical home value: $1,778,114 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Dellwood, MN

- 1-year price change: +$177,917 (+24.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$260,899 (+41.1%)

- Typical home value: $895,109 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

