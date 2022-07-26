ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhC37_0gtHOY7Z00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 210 cities and towns in Minneapolis.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Minneapolis metro area

Stacker

#30. Ham Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$60,937 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$163,863 (+50.9%)
- Typical home value: $485,878 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Carver, MN

- 1-year price change: +$61,964 (+15.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$136,962 (+41.4%)
- Typical home value: $467,842 (#41 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Victoria, MN

- 1-year price change: +$62,286 (+12.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$153,549 (+39.2%)
- Typical home value: $545,562 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Exhq6_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#27. Oak Grove, MN

- 1-year price change: +$62,380 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$161,985 (+55.3%)
- Typical home value: $455,096 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIVhy_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#26. Corcoran, MN

- 1-year price change: +$63,193 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$152,473 (+37.4%)
- Typical home value: $560,609 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Minneapolis that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzzYW_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#25. Elko New Market, MN

- 1-year price change: +$63,411 (+15.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$145,118 (+44.5%)
- Typical home value: $471,436 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Prior Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$70,996 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,656 (+46.7%)
- Typical home value: $520,205 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZzHp_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#23. Scandia, MN

- 1-year price change: +$72,551 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,431 (+50.3%)
- Typical home value: $542,311 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Shorewood, MN

- 1-year price change: +$74,387 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$184,107 (+35.9%)
- Typical home value: $697,147 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Pine Springs, MN

- 1-year price change: +$75,300 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$172,398 (+39.3%)
- Typical home value: $611,094 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Metros where people in Minneapolis are getting new jobs

Stacker

#20. Houlton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$78,262 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$196,729 (+58.0%)
- Typical home value: $536,001 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Lake Elmo, MN

- 1-year price change: +$78,995 (+14.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$179,133 (+39.2%)
- Typical home value: $635,797 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASbWz_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#18. Marine on Saint Croix, MN

- 1-year price change: +$79,247 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$206,750 (+49.1%)
- Typical home value: $627,638 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sF7Ga_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#17. Sunfish Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$79,592 (+7.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$276,137 (+31.9%)
- Typical home value: $1,142,779 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnNbI_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#16. Wayzata, MN

- 1-year price change: +$79,932 (+11.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$221,940 (+37.8%)
- Typical home value: $808,771 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#15. Medicine Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$80,569 (+8.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$219,168 (+27.2%)
- Typical home value: $1,025,691 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Minnetrista, MN

- 1-year price change: +$80,649 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$183,088 (+37.2%)
- Typical home value: $675,382 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keTek_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#13. Grant, MN

- 1-year price change: +$82,703 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$234,104 (+47.0%)
- Typical home value: $732,158 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Greenfield, MN

- 1-year price change: +$84,704 (+15.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,535 (+42.6%)
- Typical home value: $624,658 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB2Pf_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#11. Medina, MN

- 1-year price change: +$92,315 (+12.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$193,857 (+31.4%)
- Typical home value: $811,832 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#10. Excelsior, MN

- 1-year price change: +$92,839 (+13.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$277,380 (+53.7%)
- Typical home value: $793,454 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b64if_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#9. Afton, MN

- 1-year price change: +$97,771 (+15.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$264,605 (+54.4%)
- Typical home value: $751,155 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlV8P_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#8. Independence, MN

- 1-year price change: +$105,427 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$211,747 (+40.7%)
- Typical home value: $732,007 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Deephaven, MN

- 1-year price change: +$107,333 (+13.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$241,367 (+35.6%)
- Typical home value: $918,743 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175c7y_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#6. Tonka Bay, MN

- 1-year price change: +$112,066 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$267,349 (+36.9%)
- Typical home value: $991,159 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnopU_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#5. Greenwood, MN

- 1-year price change: +$112,454 (+8.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$369,062 (+36.3%)
- Typical home value: $1,384,945 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Woodland, MN

- 1-year price change: +$126,789 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$258,246 (+23.6%)
- Typical home value: $1,354,549 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmhOI_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#3. Orono, MN

- 1-year price change: +$126,887 (+13.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$298,722 (+40.2%)
- Typical home value: $1,042,164 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPISp_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#2. Minnetonka Beach, MN

- 1-year price change: +$143,976 (+8.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$490,442 (+38.1%)
- Typical home value: $1,778,114 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrU2b_0gtHOY7Z00
Stacker

#1. Dellwood, MN

- 1-year price change: +$177,917 (+24.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$260,899 (+41.1%)
- Typical home value: $895,109 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Lake Elmo, MN
City
Minnetonka Beach, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Corcoran, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
City
Wayzata, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Afton, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Victoria, MN
City
Shorewood, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Mexican Restaurants#Americans#Mn Metro
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy