Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 210 cities and towns in Minneapolis.
#30. Ham Lake, MN
- 1-year price change: +$60,937 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$163,863 (+50.9%)
- Typical home value: $485,878 (#35 most expensive city in metro)
#29. Carver, MN
- 1-year price change: +$61,964 (+15.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$136,962 (+41.4%)
- Typical home value: $467,842 (#41 most expensive city in metro)
#28. Victoria, MN
- 1-year price change: +$62,286 (+12.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$153,549 (+39.2%)
- Typical home value: $545,562 (#27 most expensive city in metro)
#27. Oak Grove, MN
- 1-year price change: +$62,380 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$161,985 (+55.3%)
- Typical home value: $455,096 (#48 most expensive city in metro)
#26. Corcoran, MN
- 1-year price change: +$63,193 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$152,473 (+37.4%)
- Typical home value: $560,609 (#24 most expensive city in metro)
#25. Elko New Market, MN
- 1-year price change: +$63,411 (+15.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$145,118 (+44.5%)
- Typical home value: $471,436 (#40 most expensive city in metro)
#24. Prior Lake, MN
- 1-year price change: +$70,996 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,656 (+46.7%)
- Typical home value: $520,205 (#31 most expensive city in metro)
#23. Scandia, MN
- 1-year price change: +$72,551 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,431 (+50.3%)
- Typical home value: $542,311 (#28 most expensive city in metro)
#22. Shorewood, MN
- 1-year price change: +$74,387 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$184,107 (+35.9%)
- Typical home value: $697,147 (#17 most expensive city in metro)
#21. Pine Springs, MN
- 1-year price change: +$75,300 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$172,398 (+39.3%)
- Typical home value: $611,094 (#23 most expensive city in metro)
#20. Houlton, WI
- 1-year price change: +$78,262 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$196,729 (+58.0%)
- Typical home value: $536,001 (#29 most expensive city in metro)
#19. Lake Elmo, MN
- 1-year price change: +$78,995 (+14.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$179,133 (+39.2%)
- Typical home value: $635,797 (#19 most expensive city in metro)
#18. Marine on Saint Croix, MN
- 1-year price change: +$79,247 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$206,750 (+49.1%)
- Typical home value: $627,638 (#20 most expensive city in metro)
#17. Sunfish Lake, MN
- 1-year price change: +$79,592 (+7.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$276,137 (+31.9%)
- Typical home value: $1,142,779 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
#16. Wayzata, MN
- 1-year price change: +$79,932 (+11.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$221,940 (+37.8%)
- Typical home value: $808,771 (#12 most expensive city in metro)
#15. Medicine Lake, MN
- 1-year price change: +$80,569 (+8.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$219,168 (+27.2%)
- Typical home value: $1,025,691 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
#14. Minnetrista, MN
- 1-year price change: +$80,649 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$183,088 (+37.2%)
- Typical home value: $675,382 (#18 most expensive city in metro)
#13. Grant, MN
- 1-year price change: +$82,703 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$234,104 (+47.0%)
- Typical home value: $732,158 (#15 most expensive city in metro)
#12. Greenfield, MN
- 1-year price change: +$84,704 (+15.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,535 (+42.6%)
- Typical home value: $624,658 (#21 most expensive city in metro)
#11. Medina, MN
- 1-year price change: +$92,315 (+12.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$193,857 (+31.4%)
- Typical home value: $811,832 (#11 most expensive city in metro)
#10. Excelsior, MN
- 1-year price change: +$92,839 (+13.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$277,380 (+53.7%)
- Typical home value: $793,454 (#13 most expensive city in metro)
#9. Afton, MN
- 1-year price change: +$97,771 (+15.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$264,605 (+54.4%)
- Typical home value: $751,155 (#14 most expensive city in metro)
#8. Independence, MN
- 1-year price change: +$105,427 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$211,747 (+40.7%)
- Typical home value: $732,007 (#16 most expensive city in metro)
#7. Deephaven, MN
- 1-year price change: +$107,333 (+13.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$241,367 (+35.6%)
- Typical home value: $918,743 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
#6. Tonka Bay, MN
- 1-year price change: +$112,066 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$267,349 (+36.9%)
- Typical home value: $991,159 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
#5. Greenwood, MN
- 1-year price change: +$112,454 (+8.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$369,062 (+36.3%)
- Typical home value: $1,384,945 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
#4. Woodland, MN
- 1-year price change: +$126,789 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$258,246 (+23.6%)
- Typical home value: $1,354,549 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
#3. Orono, MN
- 1-year price change: +$126,887 (+13.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$298,722 (+40.2%)
- Typical home value: $1,042,164 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
#2. Minnetonka Beach, MN
- 1-year price change: +$143,976 (+8.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$490,442 (+38.1%)
- Typical home value: $1,778,114 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
#1. Dellwood, MN
- 1-year price change: +$177,917 (+24.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$260,899 (+41.1%)
- Typical home value: $895,109 (#9 most expensive city in metro)
