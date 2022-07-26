Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Bern metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Bern, NC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 25 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#25. Hobucken, NC

- 1-year price change: +$8,994 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,615 (+103.4%)

- Typical home value: $62,189 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Lowland, NC

- 1-year price change: +$9,223 (+21.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,615 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $52,669 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Mesic, NC

- 1-year price change: +$12,396 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$17,739 (+29.1%)

- Typical home value: $78,793 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Bayboro, NC

- 1-year price change: +$14,667 (+14.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$27,333 (+30.2%)

- Typical home value: $117,757 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Vandemere, NC

- 1-year price change: +$15,321 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$24,365 (+34.4%)

- Typical home value: $95,121 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Grantsboro, NC

- 1-year price change: +$17,876 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,645 (+48.6%)

- Typical home value: $124,211 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Dover, NC

- 1-year price change: +$18,023 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,830 (+16.1%)

- Typical home value: $114,160 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Alliance, NC

- 1-year price change: +$18,210 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$46,782 (+43.6%)

- Typical home value: $153,988 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Stonewall, NC

- 1-year price change: +$18,687 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$34,849 (+36.9%)

- Typical home value: $129,262 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Trenton, NC

- 1-year price change: +$20,319 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,124 (+52.3%)

- Typical home value: $116,834 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Arapahoe, NC

- 1-year price change: +$24,914 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$48,639 (+43.5%)

- Typical home value: $160,427 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Pollocksville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$25,638 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,436 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $154,228 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Vanceboro, NC

- 1-year price change: +$28,454 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,581 (+51.5%)

- Typical home value: $163,410 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Cove City, NC

- 1-year price change: +$32,953 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$44,131 (+35.1%)

- Typical home value: $169,996 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Havelock, NC

- 1-year price change: +$33,041 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,233 (+47.7%)

- Typical home value: $192,603 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Minnesott Beach, NC

- 1-year price change: +$38,776 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,787 (+42.0%)

- Typical home value: $299,994 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Ernul, NC

- 1-year price change: +$41,590 (+26.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,624 (+62.3%)

- Typical home value: $199,706 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. New Bern, NC

- 1-year price change: +$44,405 (+23.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,635 (+57.0%)

- Typical home value: $235,807 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Merritt, NC

- 1-year price change: +$44,762 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,525 (+46.5%)

- Typical home value: $300,788 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Bridgeton, NC

- 1-year price change: +$46,498 (+34.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,030 (+79.3%)

- Typical home value: $183,149 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#5. River Bend, NC

- 1-year price change: +$46,547 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,106 (+55.4%)

- Typical home value: $252,860 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Neuse Forest, NC

- 1-year price change: +$50,772 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,954 (+47.9%)

- Typical home value: $271,482 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Oriental, NC

- 1-year price change: +$52,512 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,950 (+38.5%)

- Typical home value: $363,383 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Trent Woods, NC

- 1-year price change: +$60,796 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,793 (+54.8%)

- Typical home value: $324,153 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Fairfield Harbour, NC

- 1-year price change: +$64,193 (+27.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,071 (+55.6%)

- Typical home value: $299,661 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

