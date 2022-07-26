ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Portland, Maine metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Portland-South Portland, ME metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 68 cities and towns in PortlandME.

#30. Arundel, ME

- 1-year price change: +$70,670 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$171,946 (+61.0%)

- Typical home value: $454,016 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Bridgton, ME

- 1-year price change: +$72,044 (+23.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,392 (+75.8%)

- Typical home value: $376,565 (#50 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Long Island, ME

- 1-year price change: +$72,077 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,392 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $616,709 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Eliot, ME

- 1-year price change: +$72,460 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,156 (+50.4%)

- Typical home value: $522,598 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Old Orchard Beach, ME

- 1-year price change: +$72,818 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$176,164 (+69.7%)

- Typical home value: $429,090 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Lebanon, ME

- 1-year price change: +$74,412 (+24.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$156,774 (+71.9%)

- Typical home value: $374,858 (#51 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Newfield, ME

- 1-year price change: +$74,895 (+27.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,280 (+85.4%)

- Typical home value: $352,271 (#57 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Pownal, ME

- 1-year price change: +$75,184 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,729 (+53.3%)

- Typical home value: $496,811 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Brunswick, ME

- 1-year price change: +$75,570 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$204,620 (+77.1%)

- Typical home value: $469,848 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Dayton, ME

- 1-year price change: +$80,706 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$222,807 (+89.9%)

- Typical home value: $470,725 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Scarborough, ME

- 1-year price change: +$81,304 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$235,102 (+60.5%)

- Typical home value: $623,749 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Saco, ME

- 1-year price change: +$82,354 (+21.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$190,192 (+70.6%)

- Typical home value: $459,686 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Lyman, ME

- 1-year price change: +$83,705 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$203,496 (+83.3%)

- Typical home value: $447,914 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Acton, ME

- 1-year price change: +$84,729 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,241 (+77.8%)

- Typical home value: $423,338 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Wells, ME

- 1-year price change: +$84,855 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,346 (+63.2%)

- Typical home value: $481,198 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Kittery, ME

- 1-year price change: +$90,211 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$251,200 (+75.0%)

- Typical home value: $586,328 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#14. North Yarmouth, ME

- 1-year price change: +$96,314 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$257,810 (+72.7%)

- Typical home value: $612,432 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Harpswell, ME

- 1-year price change: +$101,077 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$258,894 (+60.9%)

- Typical home value: $683,873 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Cumberland, ME

- 1-year price change: +$103,062 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$259,846 (+64.4%)

- Typical home value: $663,124 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Chebeague Island, ME

- 1-year price change: +$104,754 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$264,587 (+61.3%)

- Typical home value: $696,061 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Kennebunk, ME

- 1-year price change: +$105,208 (+21.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$266,617 (+83.1%)

- Typical home value: $587,269 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Falmouth, ME

- 1-year price change: +$109,501 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$305,738 (+65.1%)

- Typical home value: $775,027 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Yarmouth, ME

- 1-year price change: +$110,036 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$280,235 (+64.6%)

- Typical home value: $714,362 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Cape Elizabeth, ME

- 1-year price change: +$119,365 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$346,095 (+71.3%)

- Typical home value: $831,813 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Freeport, ME

- 1-year price change: +$120,842 (+22.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$305,131 (+85.5%)

- Typical home value: $661,936 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#5. York, ME

- 1-year price change: +$123,550 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$279,704 (+69.7%)

- Typical home value: $681,255 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Kittery Point, ME

- 1-year price change: +$125,288 (+21.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$312,710 (+78.3%)

- Typical home value: $712,206 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Ogunquit, ME

- 1-year price change: +$141,223 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$299,045 (+61.4%)

- Typical home value: $785,907 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Ocean Park, ME

- 1-year price change: +$182,993 (+28.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$374,082 (+82.4%)

- Typical home value: $828,157 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Kennebunkport, ME

- 1-year price change: +$196,212 (+24.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$417,911 (+72.6%)

- Typical home value: $993,535 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

