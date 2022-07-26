Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Oshkosh metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Oshkosh, WI

- 1-year price change: +$18,428 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,849 (+50.3%)

- Typical home value: $190,762 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Menasha, WI

- 1-year price change: +$28,437 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,097 (+61.5%)

- Typical home value: $236,708 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Nekimi, WI

- 1-year price change: +$30,338 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,962 (+49.2%)

- Typical home value: $281,968 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Omro, WI

- 1-year price change: +$32,957 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,567 (+56.0%)

- Typical home value: $241,225 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Neenah, WI

- 1-year price change: +$33,138 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,041 (+58.3%)

- Typical home value: $271,498 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Rushford, WI

- 1-year price change: +$33,737 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,955 (+51.5%)

- Typical home value: $244,051 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Utica, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,404 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,168 (+38.5%)

- Typical home value: $320,771 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Wolf River, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,097 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,839 (+50.6%)

- Typical home value: $323,918 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Larsen, WI

- 1-year price change: +$40,320 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,168 (+61.4%)

- Typical home value: $292,226 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Winneconne, WI

- 1-year price change: +$41,701 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,253 (+58.8%)

- Typical home value: $300,567 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Black Wolf, WI

- 1-year price change: +$44,313 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,149 (+56.9%)

- Typical home value: $345,235 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Vinland, WI

- 1-year price change: +$44,812 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,684 (+43.7%)

- Typical home value: $347,325 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Poygan, WI

- 1-year price change: +$46,112 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,255 (+57.4%)

- Typical home value: $365,435 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Clayton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$55,210 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,362 (+50.0%)

- Typical home value: $466,061 (#1 most expensive city in metro)