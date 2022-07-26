Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in El Centro metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in El Centro, CA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Calipatria, CA

- 1-year price change: +$32,936 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,925 (+70.0%)

- Typical home value: $215,962 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Holtville, CA

- 1-year price change: +$33,854 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,405 (+73.2%)

- Typical home value: $301,381 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Calexico, CA

- 1-year price change: +$36,793 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,770 (+64.5%)

- Typical home value: $351,267 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Brawley, CA

- 1-year price change: +$44,982 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,426 (+60.7%)

- Typical home value: $326,638 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. El Centro, CA

- 1-year price change: +$45,674 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,947 (+60.2%)

- Typical home value: $348,548 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Heber, CA

- 1-year price change: +$55,427 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,663 (+80.0%)

- Typical home value: $372,661 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Imperial, CA

- 1-year price change: +$59,610 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,725 (+55.2%)

- Typical home value: $387,384 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Thermal, CA

- 1-year price change: +$63,828 (+26.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,526 (+83.9%)

- Typical home value: $301,481 (#6 most expensive city in metro)