Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lawton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lawton, OK metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Sterling, OK

- 1-year price change: +$769 (+0.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$13,860 (+16.9%)

- Typical home value: $95,635 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Geronimo, OK

- 1-year price change: +$3,323 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$20,977 (+35.4%)

- Typical home value: $80,208 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Temple, OK

- 1-year price change: +$4,827 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$13,405 (+42.2%)

- Typical home value: $45,152 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Chattanooga, OK

- 1-year price change: +$8,173 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$24,446 (+34.7%)

- Typical home value: $94,853 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Walters, OK

- 1-year price change: +$9,101 (+10.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$20,230 (+27.8%)

- Typical home value: $92,970 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Faxon, OK

- 1-year price change: +$10,527 (+7.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$50,786 (+53.0%)

- Typical home value: $146,542 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Lawton, OK

- 1-year price change: +$14,151 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$29,373 (+34.3%)

- Typical home value: $114,937 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Fletcher, OK

- 1-year price change: +$15,586 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,850 (+53.3%)

- Typical home value: $152,086 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Randlett, OK

- 1-year price change: +$15,638 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$37,320 (+39.8%)

- Typical home value: $131,055 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Cache, OK

- 1-year price change: +$16,765 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$29,180 (+22.5%)

- Typical home value: $158,681 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Indiahoma, OK

- 1-year price change: +$20,844 (+24.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$37,919 (+55.2%)

- Typical home value: $106,654 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Elgin, OK

- 1-year price change: +$22,160 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,308 (+28.4%)

- Typical home value: $236,450 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Medicine Park, OK

- 1-year price change: +$25,575 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,449 (+56.1%)

- Typical home value: $226,579 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Devol, OK

- 1-year price change: +$27,036 (+18.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,319 (+54.7%)

- Typical home value: $170,539 (#3 most expensive city in metro)