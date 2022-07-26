ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madera metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPpnj_0gtHOFb000
4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madera metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Madera, CA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Madera metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5bU1_0gtHOFb000
Stacker

#8. Chowchilla, CA

- 1-year price change: +$72,594 (+22.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$166,789 (+75.0%)
- Typical home value: $389,184 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfxAC_0gtHOFb000
Stacker

#7. Ahwahnee, CA

- 1-year price change: +$74,427 (+18.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$172,867 (+56.4%)
- Typical home value: $479,609 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrgSK_0gtHOFb000
Stacker

#6. Coarsegold, CA

- 1-year price change: +$78,991 (+21.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$166,035 (+60.0%)
- Typical home value: $442,600 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jifdV_0gtHOFb000
Stacker

#5. Madera, CA

- 1-year price change: +$80,689 (+25.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,618 (+70.2%)
- Typical home value: $401,525 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCIzE_0gtHOFb000
Stacker

#4. Oakhurst, CA

- 1-year price change: +$81,019 (+22.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$170,088 (+61.9%)
- Typical home value: $444,999 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Madera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRKJC_0gtHOFb000
Stacker

#3. North Fork, CA

- 1-year price change: +$93,677 (+25.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$176,080 (+62.8%)
- Typical home value: $456,551 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYbC6_0gtHOFb000
Stacker

#2. Raymond, CA

- 1-year price change: +$97,035 (+25.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$184,593 (+63.0%)
- Typical home value: $477,632 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjbPf_0gtHOFb000
Stacker

#1. Bass Lake, CA

- 1-year price change: +$288,838 (+40.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$459,647 (+84.5%)
- Typical home value: $1,003,372 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Real Estate
Madera, CA
Business
City
North Fork, CA
City
Madera, CA
City
Oakhurst, CA
City
Bass Lake, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Chowchilla, CA
City
Coarsegold, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#National Parks#Vacation Homes#Americans
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy