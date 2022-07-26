4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madera metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Madera, CA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Chowchilla, CA

- 1-year price change: +$72,594 (+22.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,789 (+75.0%)

- Typical home value: $389,184 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Ahwahnee, CA

- 1-year price change: +$74,427 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,867 (+56.4%)

- Typical home value: $479,609 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Coarsegold, CA

- 1-year price change: +$78,991 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,035 (+60.0%)

- Typical home value: $442,600 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Madera, CA

- 1-year price change: +$80,689 (+25.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,618 (+70.2%)

- Typical home value: $401,525 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Oakhurst, CA

- 1-year price change: +$81,019 (+22.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$170,088 (+61.9%)

- Typical home value: $444,999 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. North Fork, CA

- 1-year price change: +$93,677 (+25.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$176,080 (+62.8%)

- Typical home value: $456,551 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Raymond, CA

- 1-year price change: +$97,035 (+25.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$184,593 (+63.0%)

- Typical home value: $477,632 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Bass Lake, CA

- 1-year price change: +$288,838 (+40.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$459,647 (+84.5%)

- Typical home value: $1,003,372 (#1 most expensive city in metro)