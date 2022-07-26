ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.5 KLAQ

Anti-Buzz Adams Bumper Stickers Spotted In West El Paso

By Buzz Adams
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
klaq.com

Comments / 12

KOA Bennett
4d ago

Good God how old is this guy? When I left El Paso he was already old . So is KL AQ and oldie station?

Reply(1)
6
EMT1
4d ago

if it's too much for you to handle, listen to one of the mellow stations.

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bumper Stickers#Country Club Road
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy