Anti-Buzz Adams Bumper Stickers Spotted In West El Paso

klaq.com
KOA Bennett
4d ago
Good God how old is this guy? When I left El Paso he was already old . So is KL AQ and oldie station?
Reply(1)
6
EMT1
4d ago
if it's too much for you to handle, listen to one of the mellow stations.
Reply
5
Related
cbs4local.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
KFOX 14
KFOX 14
cbs4local.com
El Paso News
spotlightepnews.com
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12