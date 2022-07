PARSONS, Kan. (KAKE) - State police in Kansas have arrested a 55-year-old man for elder mistreatment and several drug and gun charges. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested Stacy Oliver on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Main Street in Parsons. He was booked for felony theft, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, criminal threat, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

PARSONS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO