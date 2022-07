Burlington Police are reminding residents to be vigilant with their financial information after a recent incident of alleged identity theft. The department says a Burlington woman reported somebody had called her posing as an employee of Bank of America, where she has an account. The caller said the woman’s debit card had been used fraudulently at a Walmart in California and asked for her account information so the bank could open a new account. The woman did — only to receive an email from the bank noting fraudulent transactions.

BURLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO