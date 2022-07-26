ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sun protection and skin care for your dog

By Erin Mullen
animalwellnessmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here, bringing with it lots of outdoor fun for you and your dog. But too much sun can cause burning and even lead to skin cancer. Meanwhile, mosquitoes, ticks and other nasty pests are ready and waiting to take a bite out of your dog’s fun. It’s time to...

animalwellnessmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Are Pore Vacuums Safe? Skin-Care Experts Weigh In

Pore vacuums are all the rage on social media. The at-home tools look intriguing, but how do they work, and are they safe to use?. We chatted with a celebrity aesthetician and dermatologist to answer all of your burning questions about pore vacuums. The internet is fascinated with pore vacuums....
SKIN CARE
Greatist

Snailed It: Why Snail Skin Care Rocks

Mucin from snail secretions contains moisturizing properties that work well on skin. While this method isn’t widely used, it’s growing in popularity across the globe. You might not think about snails all that much. After all, we just see them on the sidewalk, doing their snail thing, leaving little silvery trails after them. Big deal, right? But what if we told you that snail skin care is one of the hottest beauty trends out there right now?
BEAUTY & FASHION
activebeat.com

How Do The Chemicals in Sunscreen Protect Our Skin From Damage?

Not so long ago, people like my Aunt Muriel thought of sunburn as a necessary evil on the way to a “good base tan.” She used to slather on the baby oil while using a large reflector to bake away. Aunt Muriel’s mantra when the inevitable burn and peel appeared: Beauty has its price.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Merrick
shefinds

The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse

Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Beauty Products You Should Never Use On Mature Skin, According To Celebrity MUAs

The fun of exploring makeup and beauty trends is finding what works best for you and your skin! Along the way, regardless of age, you are bound to come across products that might not highlight your best features and complexion as well as others will. With that said, we reached out to celebrity and professional makeup artists who detailed 3 common beauty products that you might want to avoid using on mature, textured, or wrinkled skin for a more healthy and radiant glow. Read on for tips and suggestions from Destiny McGill, celebrity makeup artist and Day Spa Owner of Lavish Life Studio, and Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist, author and online makeup course creator.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cosmetics#Human Skin#Sun Protection#Insect
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40

Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Life-Changing Facial Stretches Experts Swear By To Tighten Sagging Skin On The Chin and Jaw

This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 1, 2020. Signs of aging can appear on skin in different ways, and unfortunately there is no single cure-all treatment to lessen the appearance of all of these flaws at once. While dark spots can be handled with brightening serums and moisturizers or fine lines and wrinkles can be tackled by night creams, there is one common sign of aging that is very tricky to reduce: sagging skin.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

10 best sunscreen sticks for easy SPF application

SPF is a staple skincare buy to safeguard against the sun’s rays all year round, with broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection being seen as the gold standard. This dual-purpose SPF helps prevent premature ageing associated with UVA rays and the potentially dangerous sun damage UVB rays can cause.While generous application is needed to ensure full coverage, sunscreen should also be topped up regularly throughout the day for optimum shielding. Whether you’ve already applied a full face of make-up or are out and about in the sun, we’ll admit this can be a task that too often gets forgotten.Step forward,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin

Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Bad Breath: What are the underlying causes, and what to do about it?

We’ve all been there. You’re petting your dog and all of a sudden they look up at you with their big puppy dog eyes and then your nose gets attacked by stinky dog breath. It’s normal for their breath to stink from time to time, but if it’s a daily, around-the-clock occurrence it’s definitely time to see the vet.
PETS
Well+Good

Add These 8 Planet-Friendly Summer Beauty Picks to Your Sephora Cart ASAP

It's trending on TikTok, featured on talk shows, and your group chat's favorite topic. Ethical and sustainable beauty products are buzzier than ever, and you’re all in... sort of. You love the idea of supporting the planet, but the truth is, you’re not exactly sure what makes a product sustainable or which ones are worth it (read: actually work).
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy