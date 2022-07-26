Austin County Commissioners Court – July 25, 2022

The former mayor of Hempstead, Michael Wolfe, is facing new accusations stemming from his time in office. Wolfe was first charged in 2019 with abuse of official capacity. Waller County special prosecutor Warren Diepraam said Wolfe was accused of keeping himself and his daughter’s utilities from being disconnected even though they had delinquent account balances in the amounts of $9,863.08 and $10,560.91 respectively.
Since the 1980s, Houston politics has been led by majority Democratic leaders at the county and city levels. As a result, the office of the mayor of Houston is run on a nonpartisan ballot that is meant to accommodate all residents regardless of party affiliation: Democrats, Republicans, Independents and Libertarians.
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to go over the proposed 2023-24 reappraisal plan. The board is required to biennially develop a plan for the periodic reappraisal of all property in the appraisal district’s boundaries. A public hearing for the proposed plan is...
CONROE, TX — North Montgomery County Firefighters were called to a new home construction site late Wednesday afternoon for reports of someone burning. Firefighters arrived to find contractors burning construction debris in the Heritage Ranch subdivision off FM 1484. The contractors were uncooperative and law enforcement was called to the…
CONROE, TX — On July 7, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety (Criminal Investigative Division) began an investigation into Hadassah Professional Services, located in Conroe, Texas, for the unauthorized reproduction, purchase, use, or sale of temporary tags (ETag). Undercover detectives purchased…
KATY, Texas – Katy is asking its residents to conserve water under a stage 2 drought condition. “It is very critical right now – we need people to help us conserve and save water,” said city council member Chris Harris. In multiple Facebook posts, the city said...
Last week Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Metts crews were alerted to a large amount of trash dumped on Ferne Drive in Porter. After arriving on the scene they found not just the county right of the way covered in the trash but th…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-cleans-up-illegal-dump/
The Harris County Commissioner Court recently approved $25 million to move inmates to the Giles Dalby Correctional Facility, a private prison south of Lubbock in Post, Texas. According to court documents, the prison is the only facility in Texas with the staff and beds to accommodate additional inmates. The transfer is scheduled for August 15.
The Washington County Grand Jury meet on Tuesday and returned 40 indictments. Marcus Dewayne Brisco, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, by a Repeat Offender, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Repeat Offender.
If you’ve traveled the 20-mile stretch of SH 6 between Navasota and College Station and wondered what’s going on the median, wonder no more! According to Bob Colwell, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Bryan District, cable median barriers are being installed. Colwell told the Examiner,. “The $1.5...
A large grass fire Wednesday afternoon required the assistance of Burleson and Washington County firefighters. Units were dispatched to County Road 444 and FM 50 in Clay for a 28-acre grass fire that included 300 hay bales. The Snook, Somerville and Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with the...
On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempti…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-uncovers-theft-ring-may-be-other-victims/
When the 74-year-old Navasota Medical Center closed its doors earlier this year, many expressed concern about the future of Grimes St. Joseph Hospital and primary care in Navasota. Stepping up to address those concerns were Erin Marietta, Market Director of Rural Operation for CHI and administrator of three area critical...
The Washington County Fair Association is inviting their volunteers to an evening of dancing, drinks, snacks, and fellowship as part of their Volunteer Appreciation Night. Volunteer Appreciation Night is being held next Saturday, August 6, from 7:30-11pm at the Silverwings Ballroom. The evening will feature music from Cody Wayne. That...
Wednesday afternoon Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a vehicle that had been stolen the day before from NRG in Houston. They attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled. The vehicle traveled north on I-45 where the driver lost control and crashed near FM 1488 and the San Jacinto River bridge. The vehicle went over the guardrail and flipped several times. As units pulled up a black male and what was believed to be a black female exited the vehicle and vanished into to woods along the river. Multiple units formed a perimeter and several K-9 units were deployed. As a drone flew overhead searching a DPS helicopter from Houston was dispatched to the scene. As deputies continued the search one deputy was accidentally bitten by one of the K-9s. He was treated by MCHD medics. As the DPS helicopter responded the crew was alerted to another stolen vehicle by the onboard LOJACK system. The vehicle was in the area of The Woodlands. The crew continued to the scene and searched for close to an hour with no luck in finding the suspects in the dense woods. Traffic on I-45 was backed up with the crash and multiple units on the scene. That traffic never recovered until well over an hour after the scene was cleared. While en route back to Houston the helicopter once again was alerted to the same LOJACK signal but was unable to identify exactly where in the heavy traffic. A short time later a Montgomery County Precinct 4 unit traveling on SH 99 heading to an assignment in Magnolia also was alerted with his in-car LOJACK system and located the stolen vehicle near Kuykendahl and SH 99. Harris County Precinct 4 was then able to spot and stop the 2003 Ford Expedition. The vehicle had originally been stolen in Montgomery County. Harris County transported the driver to the Harris County Jail.
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Two Richmond residents have been arrested after drugs and weapons were found in their home on Monday. Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero were taken into custody after Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at their home in the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way near Mission Bend.
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has announced a free microchip and rabies vaccination event happening next month at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park in Bryan. The Saturday, Aug. 13 event is from 8 a.m. until noon and is free for Bryan residents to take part in, provided they bring proof of residency.
Firefighters have been on high-alert recently chasing flames throughout Grimes County as drought conditions and fire danger increase. Bedias Volunteer Fire Department responded to two large fires in less than a week, one on Dick Barnes Loop, and the other along Texas State Highway 90, north of Farm-to-Market Road 39.
MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - A week after vandals targeted the Horse Breakers Café in Downtown Midway with racist and vulgar graffiti, local businesses and community members want to send the message that there is no room for hate in the Brazos Valley. What once was a negative message spray...
