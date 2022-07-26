ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 17-24

By News Staff
 2 days ago
On July 17, Ismael Lopez Cuellar, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for driving on the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 17, Rudy Antonio Ayala, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On July 17, Michael Allen Portney Jr., 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street and Fairview Lane in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 17, Alex Garcia Morales, 22, of Orange Calif., was arrested on Highway 46 E. near 24th St. in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On July 18, Aubrey Ana Paasch, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Apion Ct. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On July 18, Alejandro Moreno, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 3100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 18, Jeremiah James Aguilar Lockaton, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1200 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On July 18, Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Railroad Street and 11th St. in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, petty theft, and an outside felony warrant.

On July 18, Carlos Armando Yanez, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in a 3200 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for the right to reprison a parolee, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for being a person convicted of a felony or assault who purchased or used a stun gun.

On July 18, Zach Thomas Elwell, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in a 300 block of Montebello Oaks in Paso Robles for the right to reimprison a parolee.

On July 19, Joseph Franklin Gracy, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On July 19, Jesusmanuel Marino Gonzalez, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, being under the influence with a loaded firearm, being armed with the intent to commit a felony, possession/purchase for sale of a narcotic/controlled substance, unlawful transportation//sale of narcotics, and possession of a loaded firearm in public – not the registered owner.

On July 19, Debra Kay Endeman, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in a 3000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, an outside misdemeanor warrant, possession of narcotics for sale, sales/manufacture of a controlled substance, and carrying a dark or dagger concealed on a person.

On July 19, Teddy Gerald Lee, 37, of Hanford Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, owning prohibited ammo etc., possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for forging/altering a vehicle registration etc.

On July 19, Jorge Galvez Rojas, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 200 block of Oak Meadow in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 19, Dalton Aaron Pickens, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Railroad and 15th St. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On July 19, Brandon Scott Foster, 37, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On July 20, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On July 21, Jason Lynn Allen, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2200 block of River Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, an outside misdemeanor warrant, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On July 22, Christian Salcedo Delarosa, 47, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On July 22, Casey William Carraway, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 33rd St. in Paso Robles for violation of probation terms, for two or more persons conspiring to commit a crime, and for being an accessory to a felon.

On July 23, Thelma Ann Clifford, 71, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On July 23, Joshua Jacob Perez, 26, of King City, was arrested and near the intersection of 24th St. and Highway 101 for driving under the influence of alcohol and for an unlawful display of evidence of registration.

On July 23, Jorden Nicklaus Welchdavis, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.

On July 24, Yesica Maisela Hernandez, 28, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3000 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and four inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

