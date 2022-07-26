Flooded Metrolink

The cleanup begins after Wednesday, July 27, 2022 following Tuesday's record rainfall across the St. Louis metro region, leading to flash flooding, road closures and multiple reports of submerged vehicles. Photos and video by St. Louis Post-Dispatch staff. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ST. LOUIS — The reality of the flood set in for some here on Wednesday. Garbage bags, dumpsters and waterlogged carpets rested on the curbs in the Ellendale neighborhood at the city’s western edge — as they did on so many streets across the region. Nancy Carr,...
A record rainfall Tuesday across the St. Louis metro led to flash flooding, road closures and multiple reports of submerged vehicles, as rescuers across the region scrambled to help people trapped on streets or in their homes. St. Louis fire officials also reported one death: an unidentified man in his...
(The Center Square) – Government leaders issued emergency declarations Tuesday after record single-day rainfall in central and eastern Missouri flooded homes, businesses, highways and forced the rescue of hundreds throughout the region. Leaders in St. Louis urged citizens to be watchful as the forecast predicted more heavy thunderstorms with...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch readers sent in videos of flooding across the St. Louis region on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Record rainfall in the St. Louis region early Tuesday shut down Interstate 70 near Mid River Mall Drive and stranded some motorists in high water.
