LAWRENCE — The University Press of Kansas Board of Trustees, composed of the provosts from each of the six Kansas Regents institutions, has appointed Mike Haddock, associate dean for research, education and engagement at K-State Libraries, to serve as the interim faculty director of the University Press of Kansas (UPK). He will step into a leadership role held by Kevin L. Smith since January 2021. Smith served as the dean of KU Libraries since 2016 but recently accepted a position at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO