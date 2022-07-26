ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

US opens 3 probes of safety problems in Stellantis vehicles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety problems with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.

The largest probe covers 1.34 million Jeep Cherokee small SUVs from the 2014 through 2020 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 80 complaints that the electronic parking brakes can turn on while the SUVs are moving.

The agency says the complaints allege that water can get into the computer that controls the brakes.

Another probe covers 289,000 Dodge Journey and Jeep Compass and Patriot small SUVs from 2016 due to 127 complaints about engine stalling due to crankshaft or camshaft sensor problems. The agency says Fiat Chrysler did a recall in 2016 for a similar problem. It’s looking to see if the problem is happening with vehicles not included in the recall.

The agency also says it has 40 complaints of a transmission problem causing Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans to lose power. The probe cover 21,000 vans from the 2019 through 2021 model years.

The investigations could lead to recalls, but so far the agency hasn’t sought any.

In all three cases, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Stellantis, which was formed with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, says it is cooperating with the investigations.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

