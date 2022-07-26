Bold & Beautiful’s Latest Dollar Bill Plot Twist Makes No Cents… Er, Sense — Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Tired of skincare products that serve the same purpose? Well, forget everything you thought about beauty before. Nowadays, you no longer have to buy separate products that do the same thing. Instead, it’s now possible to save time, money, and space all at once. Luckily, there are plenty of brands that offer multipurpose skincare to simplify your routine. But to quicken your search, we’ve found one brand that gives you only that. Alleyoop exclusively provides beauty products that do more than one job. A multi-tasking makeup brush, a lip shade with three types of finishes, and a 4-in-1 makeup touch-up pen are just a few items that they have in their arsenal. Recently, the unique brand just dropped a triple threat for your skin’s concern. The Dream Team is a 3-in-1 moisturizer, eye cream, and mask that smooths and hydrates the skin.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO