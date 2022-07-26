Lincoln County man accused of DUI after U.S. 2 crash

Preliminary Advertisement Sale of National Forest Timber The Forest Service intends to advertise timber designated for cutting in the following proposed timber sale areas on the Kootenai National Forest. This is to provide advance notice to afford interested parties time to examine the sale areas. The Upper Troy Fire Salvage Sale contains 463 acres more or less within T32N, R33W, Portions of Sections 5 and 6; T32N, R34W, Portions of Sections 17, 18, 19, 20, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, and 34; T33N, R33W, Portions of Section 36. All sale units will result in a regeneration harvest as either a clearcut or shelterwood harvest. This sale contains an estimated volume of 9,918 CCF of sawlog timber designated for cutting. There will be 9.6 miles of road reconditioning with this sale. These work activities will occur on FS roads 752, 2380, 2380A, 14315, 14321, 14321A, and 14330. Some roads are gated and will require interested bidders to gain access from the Forest. It is anticipated that this sale will be advertised in early August. Interested parties may obtain maps, and information about the sale area from the Kootenai National Forest website at Kootenai National Forest - Resource Management (usda.gov), or Kootenai Nation Forest Supervisor's Office, 31374 Hwy 2, Libby MT (406)293-6211. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Published In The Western News July 26, 2022. MNAXLP.

TROY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO