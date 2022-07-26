ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake duo will be at Kootenai RC Racers Hot August Showdown

By The Western News
The Western News
The Western News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kootenai RC Racers will welcome champion RC racing power duo Adam and Ronda Drake for its 10th annual Hot August Showdown race event Aug. 5-7. According to the RC Racers, Adam and Ronda have a wealth of RC racing and vehicle setup experience and have traveled all over the world...

The Western News

The Western News

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

