Some of Lincoln County’s pets were dressed in their finest costumes on Saturday, July 9 for the area’s very first doggie fashion show sponsored by 4 Pawz Pet Retreat and the Lincoln County Pride Festival. 4 Pawz co-owner Amanda Plummer said that after the idea was broached, they jumped at the opportunity to participate. Ten dogs strutted their stuff, including two that are currently available for adoption from Kootenai Pets for Life. The event was a great opportunity to get those dogs seen by the community and hopefully into a loving home. Some of the dogs were 4 Pawz clients but the rest were from the community at large.

LIBBY, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO