Libby man accused of stalking store employee will go on trial

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe matter of a Libby man accused of stalking a local grocery store employee will go to trial. Keith Archer Carlson, 76, is facing one felony count of stalking. He was arrested on March 25, 2022, after numerous incidents that allegedly began in the summer of 2021. Lincoln County...

Columbia Falls Man Enters Plea Deal in Homicide Charge

A 22-year-old Columbia Falls man has agreed to plead guilty to a mitigated deliberate homicide charge after he fatally shot another man on Flathead Drive in Evergreen in January. Tanner Doyle White entered the plea deal at a July 20 hearing in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert B....
Spokane man caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills

BONNERS FERRY — A Spokane man is facing multiple drug charges after he was found in possession of approximately 600 fentanyl pills and other substances. Christory A.L. Burdick, 37, is being charged with one count of drug possession with the intent to deliver, a felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.
Suspect wanted in Kalispell bank robbery

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell police are looking for a male suspect who reportedly robbed a bank on Highway 93 Tuesday afternoon. Police say a man demanded money from a teller, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is believed to be in his mid-20s to early...
Investigation underway into California man's death in Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are investigating the death of a California man whose body was found at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on Sunday. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the body of 52-year-old Brian Blackmore was sent to the Montana Crime Lab for further investigation. Officials were called to...
Marcia Irene Jacky

Marcia Irene Jacky, 85, passed away from complications due to a stroke at Libby Care Center Sunday, July 24, 2022. Marcia Irene Mueller was born in Lewistown, Montana, on April 25, 1937, to Theadore and Helen Mueller. They moved to Missoula, Montana, with her two brothers Ted and Bruce where she was raised and educated.
James W. “Jim” Smart

James W. “Jim” Smart, 91, passed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home in Libby, Montana. He was 15 days from his 92nd birthday. He was born on July 28, 1930, in Missoula, Montana. The second oldest of five boys of Stan and Lois Smart, he graduated from Hellgate High School.
Legals for July, 26 2022

Preliminary Advertisement Sale of National Forest Timber The Forest Service intends to advertise timber designated for cutting in the following proposed timber sale areas on the Kootenai National Forest. This is to provide advance notice to afford interested parties time to examine the sale areas. The Upper Troy Fire Salvage Sale contains 463 acres more or less within T32N, R33W, Portions of Sections 5 and 6; T32N, R34W, Portions of Sections 17, 18, 19, 20, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, and 34; T33N, R33W, Portions of Section 36. All sale units will result in a regeneration harvest as either a clearcut or shelterwood harvest. This sale contains an estimated volume of 9,918 CCF of sawlog timber designated for cutting. There will be 9.6 miles of road reconditioning with this sale. These work activities will occur on FS roads 752, 2380, 2380A, 14315, 14321, 14321A, and 14330. Some roads are gated and will require interested bidders to gain access from the Forest. It is anticipated that this sale will be advertised in early August. Interested parties may obtain maps, and information about the sale area from the Kootenai National Forest website at Kootenai National Forest - Resource Management (usda.gov), or Kootenai Nation Forest Supervisor's Office, 31374 Hwy 2, Libby MT (406)293-6211. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Published In The Western News July 26, 2022. MNAXLP.
Off the couch and into the outdoors for program participants

The Kootenai Outdoor Adventure Program continues its mission of getting young people outside and teaching them about nature. According to Bill Moe, a Libby Schools teacher who helps run the program, about 60 local kids were involved. “We do a mix of hiking, camping, kayaking, fishing, swimming, cooking, plant and...
