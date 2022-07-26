ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global nuclear hydrogen group forms

A global coalition of more than 40 participants is launching the Nuclear Hydrogen Initiative Tuesday to advance the development of such technologies. Why it matters: Using nuclear power to generate hydrogen gas is one route to being able to store energy to power trucks, factories, and other difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the...

The Independent

New North Sea gas project to generate more CO2 than annual emissions from Ghana, lawsuit claims

A week after the UK endured its hottest recorded temperatures in history, the government faces legal action for allegedly failing to take into account the climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from a recently approved North Sea gas project.Greenpeace is taking the government to court claiming it is illegally ignoring emissions which will be generated from burning gas extracted from Shell’s Jackdaw gas field, worsening the climate crisis.The project is one of six new North Sea fossil fuel projects given the green light by the government this year in a move which opponents have said will "torpedo" British efforts to tackle the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Nuclear power plants are struggling to stay cool

From its humble start as a glacial trickle in the Swiss Alps, the Rhône River quickly transforms into one of the world's most industrialized waterways. As it winds through the south of France toward the Mediterranean Sea, its chilly water is drawn into boilers, sucked through pipes as coolant, deviated for agriculture. Among its biggest customers is a battalion of nuclear reactors. Since the 1970s, the river and its tributaries have helped generate about a quarter of France's atomic energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

This Solar Tower Generates Jet Fuel From Water and Light

A team of researchers have created a tower capable of using solar radiation, water, and carbon dioxide to create synthetic kerosene—jet fuel—instead of relying on fossil fuels. “We are the first to demonstrate the entire thermochemical process chain from water and CO2 to kerosene in a fully-integrated solar...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

3 simple reasons coal power is disappearing

The U.S. coal industry chalked up a couple of rare wins this summer. First, the Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the government’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Then President Joe Biden’s climate plan stalled in Congress again. But while some specific threats to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Computing optimal carbon dioxide removal portfolios

Purusothmn Nair S. Bhasker NairÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9663-84792,3 &. To the editor - The Glasgow Agreement statement on the "phase-down" of coal means that limiting global warming to well below 2 Â°C will require emissions cuts through other means. To achieve mid-century carbon neutrality, aggressive policies are needed to reduce point-source emissions primarily through the increased use of renewables. Since many developing nations will be unable to make this transition by 2050, negative emissions technologies (NETs) will also have to be scaled up rapidly to offset residual emissions from fossil fuels through carbon dioxide removal (CDR)1. Many start-ups have followed the trend of the emerging "drawdown economy" to commercialize NETs through the sale of credits from CDR. However, there remains a gap in providing computational decision support for their strategic deployment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Carbon removal using 'blue carbon' habitats may be 'uncertain and unreliable'

Restoring coastal vegetation—so called 'blue carbon' habitats—may not be the nature-based climate solution it is claimed to be, according to a new study. In their analysis, researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA), the French Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and the OACIS initiative of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation challenge the widely held view that restoring areas such as mangroves, saltmarsh and seagrass can remove large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. 
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

EU agrees to curb gas consumption

European Union countries on Tuesday approved a plan to curb their natural gas consumption this winter in preparation of expected supply cuts by Russia. Driving the news: EU energy ministers approved a proposal to reduce 15% of gas from August to March. The big picture: The proposal comes as EU...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

In 1998, as nations around the world agreed to cut carbon emissions through the Kyoto Protocol, America’s fossil fuel companies plotted their response, including an aggressive strategy to inject doubt into the public debate. “Victory,” according to the American Petroleum Institute’s memo, “will be achieved when average citizens ‘understand’...
ENVIRONMENT
