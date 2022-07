MILWAUKEE -- The Twins got one bases-loaded escape from their bullpen -- but they didn’t quite have enough firepower for a second, and it cost them the game. As the Twins watched Luis Urías loft a walk-off sacrifice fly down the right-field line off Tyler Duffey in the ninth inning on Tuesday to send Minnesota to a 7-6 loss, it served as yet another reminder that the club’s lack of bullpen depth will be a priority to be addressed by next Tuesday’s Trade Deadline. They’ve long known that already.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO