ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska

By Rachel Donadio
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.vogue.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petro Poroshenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Olena Zelenska
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#War Crimes#First Ladies#Ukrainians#Slavic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy