Nikki Lynette a social impact artist, mental health activist and the writer of Haven’s musical Get Out Alive has created something that will impact generations for many years. The multidisciplinary production focuses on the life of Nikki Lynette and all of the traumas and triumphs that she has experienced in her life up to this point. Lynette, a suicide survivor has been able to overcome serious mental health issues and has decided to share her experience with the world in a transparent way. The production is set up like a music video. There are songs that go along with each scene and each one is extremely poignant. Two dancers generally position themselves on each side of her and represent the duality of Lynette’s mind. The honesty that exists in this production does not miss the mark.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO