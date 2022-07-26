ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Man Charged In Connection With Roommate’s Unsolved 2009 Murder

Authorities in California have arrested a man in connection with the cold case slaying of his roommate over 12 years ago, Radar has learned.

On July 23, police in West Sacramento arrested and charged Robert Spurlin Jr., 59, with the murder of Monica Elise Turknett, KOVR reported.

In June 2009, officers responding to reports of a dead woman found Turknett’s body in the home she shared with Spurling.

Detectives were never able to make an arrest for the murder despite 10 years of investigation, and the case eventually went cold.

Last spring, detectives looked back into the case. Interviews with those who knew the victim and new information gathered about “events leading up to her murder" led to police identifying Spurling as a suspect, authorities said.

Anyone with information related to the killing is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department at (916) 617-4747.

