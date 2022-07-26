Hope Solo Avoids The Slammer For DUI Incident In Which She Had Children In Vehicle

Source: MEGA

Former Team USA soccer star Hope Solo pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated on Monday and was sentenced for an incident in which she was arrested in North Carolina earlier this year, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Solo was given a suspended sentence of two years and an active sentence of 30 days, though she received credit for those after spending 30 days in an in-patient rehabilitation facility. Solo, 40, was also ordered to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for lab tests, Fox News reported.

Solo's discipline stems from a March 31 arrest in which she was found passed out in a vehicle with her 2-year-old twins inside. The former soccer star also faced child abuse and resisting an officer charges, though her attorney, Chris Clifton, told the Winston-Salem Journal that those were voluntarily dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

According to Fox News, Solo was also ordered to get a substance abuse assessment and to finish all recommended treatments.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement, Solo said taking care of her children during the pandemic was "incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake," Fox News reported.

"Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become," she said. "The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Solo, who played for the U.S. women's soccer team from 2000 to 2016, winning a World Cup in 2015 and Olympic golds in 2008 and 20212, was also arrested in 2014 in a domestic violence call that involved her sister and nephew in Washington state. Those charges were later dropped in 2018 after a long appeals process, Fox News reported.

Solo is married to former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, whom she shares the two twins with.