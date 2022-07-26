ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Strong start, slow finish for Shakopee in the Sub-State 3 playoffs

By Tom Schardin tschardin@swpub.com
swnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sub-State 3 playoffs started off well for the Shakopee...

www.swnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swnewsmedia.com

Koehler pins down pair of third places on the national mat in Fargo

Alan Koehler enjoyed plenty of mat time in the USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships in the Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota. The Prior Lake senior was part of Team Minnesota, competing at 120 pounds in the junior freestyle competition July 17-19 and in Greco Roman July 21-22.
FARGO, ND
swnewsmedia.com

Canterbury Park hopes to continue upward trend in second half

Horse racing has returned at Canterbury Park in Shakopee following a nine-day break that allowed for Twin Cities Summer Jam, a three-day music festival that attracted more than 30,000 fans. Prior to the break, 35 of the 65 summer race dates had been conducted. The average field size for the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

WindJammers playing at Lakefront Park

The Prior Lake WindJammers will be performing at Lakefront Park in Prior Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The local community band has performed since 1985. Its founder, Ken Ziemann, will be honored during the concert, having served as director for 36 years. Keith...
swnewsmedia.com

Ninth annual Flags and Honor of Minnesota Car Show

From Humvees to modern muscle cars, the 9th annual Flags and Honor of Minnesota Car, Bike, Truck and Tractor Show on Aug. 6 is sure to have something for every car lover. “We have, in the past, had everything from the early 1900 Model A up through the 50s, 60s and 70s muscle cars,” said Flags and Honor of Minnesota President Scott Bradley. He has also seen 30s, 40s and 50s street rods and modern vehicles at past shows, as well.
CHASKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chanhassen, MN
Shakopee, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Shakopee, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Lisa Atkinson seeks seat on Prior Lake School Board

Prior Lake resident and parent Lisa Atkinson has announced her candidacy for an at-large seat on the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board, where four of the seven seats will be on the ballet in the November 2022 election. Atkinson is an 11-year resident of Prior Lake. One of her children...
swnewsmedia.com

Senior citizens eligible for free schools activity passes

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools is offering free activity passes to seniors in the community age 55 and over. Passes for the 2022-23 school year can be picked up at the District Services Center, 4540 Tower Street S.E. in Prior Lake, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Grand Rapids bicyclist hit and killed in Chanhassen

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a bicyclist was killed while crossing an intersection on Wednesday, July 27, in Chanhassen. At approximately 1:49 p.m. the bicyclist was hit at the intersection of Highway 5 and Market Boulevard.
CHANHASSEN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#The Next Day#The Sub State 3
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Marilyn A. Miller

Marilyn Ann Miller (Botko) passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on July 3, 2022 after fighting Pulmonary Hypertension for eight years. Marilyn was born on January 12, 1944 in Minneapolis to Louise Botko. She was raised by her Mom and her grandparents, John and Anne Botko. After graduating from Mpls South High School she went on to get her Elementary Education degree from the University of MN in 1966. On August 6, 1966, she married John Miller. They made their home in Prior Lake and pursued their teaching careers where Marilyn taught 5th grade for two years in Prior Lake. After the birth of their first child, Marilyn left teaching to care for and raise their family. Marilyn was a compassionate and loving mother raising four children with John on their hobby farm in rural Prior Lake for 25 years. Upon her children graduating high school, she returned to work at Custom Conference + and then Superior Consulting Services before retirement in 2008.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

A crash on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a 45-year-old North Branch man. The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on I-35 northbound, just north of Hwy. 97. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sky Patrick Oneil was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson Cruiser...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
knsiradio.com

Two Utilities Plan Transmission Line Ending in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
swnewsmedia.com

Ridgeview Clinics in Chanhassen welcomes new doctor

Matthew Kalina, DO, is now seeing patients at Ridgeview Clinics in Chanhassen. Kalina practices the full scope of medicine — from acute illnesses to chronic conditions — and has special medical interest in chronic disease management and substance abuse disorders, according to a press release.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman dies following rollover crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

The Minnesota State Patrol has updated a crash report from Sunday to note that one of the people involved has died. According to the report, Alexis Haylee Covey, 60, of Forest Lake, was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 35 north of Highway 8 in Forest Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
WJON

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
bulletin-news.com

8-Year-Old Girl’s Body Recovered from Minnesota River

An 8-year-old girl who vanished while swimming in the Minnesota River has had her corpse found. Authorities have identified the girl as Janesville native Willow Bense. A sad day, I say. Again, we would truly like to send the family our regrets and condolences, said Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta. This morning, I spent some time with them. Losing a kid is devastating. Accidental situations like these are usually tragic and are nothing short of a tragedy.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal crash reported in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says they're investigating a fatal crash in Chanhassen that happened Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. along Highway 5 near Market Boulevard.Few other details are available yet, but the State Patrol is on the scene.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

What happened on this date in local history?

July 28, 1870: Peter Iltis informs us that there will be a grand farmer’s festival at Ulmer’s Grove on August 7th under new management. The Shakopee Brass Band will present and amuse the crowd. Ulmer’s Lager Beer will also be furnished the thirsty. The affair will wind up in the evening by a Grand Ball at the National Hotel.
CHASKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy