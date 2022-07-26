Strong start, slow finish for Shakopee in the Sub-State 3 playoffs

Marilyn Ann Miller (Botko) passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on July 3, 2022 after fighting Pulmonary Hypertension for eight years. Marilyn was born on January 12, 1944 in Minneapolis to Louise Botko. She was raised by her Mom and her grandparents, John and Anne Botko. After graduating from Mpls South High School she went on to get her Elementary Education degree from the University of MN in 1966. On August 6, 1966, she married John Miller. They made their home in Prior Lake and pursued their teaching careers where Marilyn taught 5th grade for two years in Prior Lake. After the birth of their first child, Marilyn left teaching to care for and raise their family. Marilyn was a compassionate and loving mother raising four children with John on their hobby farm in rural Prior Lake for 25 years. Upon her children graduating high school, she returned to work at Custom Conference + and then Superior Consulting Services before retirement in 2008.
