NEW YORK -- A bishop was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a sermon Sunday in Brooklyn, and it was caught on video, CBS New York reports. Bishop Lamor Whitehead says five to ten minutes into the sermon, he saw the door in the back of the room kicked open and three to four men walked in with guns. He believes he was targeted, the station says. The service was being livestreamed.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO