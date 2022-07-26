ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Couple Ties The Knot At A Unique Venue

By Christine Manika
ESPN Sioux Falls
ESPN Sioux Falls
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeddings are always an exciting time for families, friends, and of course the happy couple. No matter where any couple decides to tie the knot, the whole day is about two people who are committing to each other. One Sioux Falls couple not only shared their special day with...

espnsiouxfalls.com

KELOLAND TV

When will there be new concerts at the PREMIER Center?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a gap in the concert schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center the center is working to fill, director of marketing and public relations Doria Drost said. The concert schedule includes 11 concerts from Aug. 9 through Nov. 5. But when Casting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Hometown Happenings: South Dakota’s Biggest Chislic Party

If you are looking to try the best chislic in South Dakota, all you have to do is spend a weekend in Freeman, specifically during the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, South Dakota!
FREEMAN, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle. Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Emu-tional moment in the chronicle of Blue, the Dell Rapids emu

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Wednesday night proved to be an emu-tional one for the owners of Blue. She’s the emu that escaped from Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids on the 4th of July. Last week, after a failed lasso attempt, Blue settled into a new section of land. Owner Kim Hubers said the landowners assured Blue could stay as long as they needed her to and checked on her often. Last evening, Kim updated KELO.com news saying Blue was in a fenced area inside a section they had snow fenced as well. They set up an emu-sized kennel and had been waiting patiently for her to go inside. Kim said Blue teased them for a time, only putting her head inside. She did finally walk in all the way, tripping the wire to the door. Hubers says Blue is now safely contained and will be heading home soon.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘NU2U’ Thrift Store gives back to Sioux Falls Christian School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With rising costs at many stores, people are looking for ways to ease the pain at the register. This may include shopping at thrift stores. One that has been open in Sioux Falls for 18 years is helping not only with that, but all the money made is going back to a local Christian school.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New liquor license lottery in Sioux Falls takes first spin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The old system for granting a Sioux Falls liquor license was to have an applicant pay just over a thousand dollars and be placed on a waiting list. City Council changed the process to a liquor license lottery, and today was the first day...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews move house in Sioux Falls on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major undertaking in northern Sioux Falls today as crews delivered a house to its new home. The house move blocked traffic on North Minnesota Avenue for a short time as crews backed the two-story building up to the foundation. Sioux Falls Police were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Mansion With Inground Pool Sells For Under $2 Million

Someone is the new proud owner of one of the most expensive homes in Sioux Falls. How does owning a home theater, an indoor home basketball court, an inground pool, and a home gym sound? Pretty nice, right? You'd think the price tag would be out of this world. However, one proud new homeowner actually purchased this Sioux Falls mansion for a "great price."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local business expands east of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past several years, commuters passing along East 10th Street into downtown Sioux Falls have watched the gradual decline of 121 S Franklin Ave, a long, narrow building pressed up alongside the viaduct as it rises to cross industrial parks and the Big Sioux River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Empower Sioux Falls acquires Fair Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls has officially been acquired by Empower Sioux Falls Monday. Kristin Johnson started Fair Market in March of 2021 and it quickly outgrew its first location and into a storefront at 10th and Sycamore. It will now expand to more areas of town under new ownership.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls gives update on downtown parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls held an information meeting today regarding an update on the downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue. The presentation was given by Chief of Staff for the city Erica Beck. She says this has been a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

SD churches suffering decline in affiliation, attendance

Anyone who attends church in South Dakota is probably already aware of a troubling trend afflicting religious organizations and churches across the state and nation — the slow but steady decline in church membership and attendance. It may be fewer cars in the parking lot, fewer people in the...
RELIGION
siouxfalls.business

Natural Grocers opens first location in South Dakota

The nation’s largest family-operated organic and natural grocery store is now open in Sioux Falls as the first in South Dakota. Nearly a decade in the making for the store, local health food shoppers and employees were ready. Natural Grocers announced its plans to enter the Sioux Falls market...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
