The history of Boho chic and why it's back for 2022
By Alice Howarth
Harper's Bazaar
2 days ago
In sartorial terms, you could call 2022 the most unoriginal year yet. Y2K fashion is currently dominating, the fashion world's love affair with Nineties minimalism is continuing and now Boho has also returned like it never left. It’s the year of borrowing styles of yesteryear previously banished to the dark corners...
During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Good jeans can feel impossible to shop for. Trying new brands is always a total crapshoot, and it can be really hard to get the fit right when the same size is so different from brand to brand.
Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
Emily Ratajkowski’s style is all puffer jackets and trackies in the winter, but come summer, she’s inclined to show a little more skin. This year, she’s honed her collection of summer dresses, from LBDs to body-con tube styles and naked dresses. Ab-flashing crop tops have made an...
With parents like Beyoncé and JAY-Z, it's no surprise Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter are already style stars in the making. Tina Knowles-Lawson recently chatted with Oprah Daily about Ivy Park's latest collection, Ivytopia, and shared how her grandchildren contribute to the brand. "They are little fashionistas, and...
The Bullet Train cast has stopped in Berlin, and star Brad Pitt brought the wow factor to the red carpet! The 58-year-old actor, who plays Ladybug, one of the assassins on the train, rocked a brown knee-length, rugged skirt for the German premiere of the film on July 19. Brad is part of a distinguished group of men who have rocked skirts on the carpet, including Pete Davidson and Kanye West, which can be seen in the above gallery. He paired the bold look with a muted pink button-up that was left untucked and a loose-fitting blazer made of the same material as the skirt. He accessorized with several layers of silver pendant necklaces and black sunglasses and completed the look with black combat boots. His several leg tattoos could be seen on his right shin and his left calf.
Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
“IT” BAG TO NY: Fendi took Instagram by storm Saturday, unveiling an accessories campaign fronted by Linda Evangelista to celebrate its signature Baguette bag’s 25th anniversary. In addition to sharing campaign imagery, the luxury house controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it will hold a runway...
Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit.
During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings.
When it came to...
Serena Williams delivered statement angles in a fun and playful lavender dress of her own design before her appearance at Black Tech Week on July 21. Williams’ S by Serena fashion line has been her go-to choice for many public appearances. The athlete shared an Instagram video on July...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Janet Jackson slayed the stage at the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival held at the Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati over the weekend. After a 2-year hiatus, the event returned in a big way and also featured special performances by Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox and The O’Jays.
Click here to read the full article. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season after season. So if you find yourself asking, “Are white sneakers in style?” the answer is always yes. But before you...
Keke Palmer made a vibrant arrival at the premiere of “Nope” held at the Space Cinema Moderno in Rome, Italy on Sunday. The actress stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the thriller, which follows two siblings that run a California horse ranch and later discover something sinister in the skies above.
