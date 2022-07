UFC President Dana White tried justifying the promotion's booking of disgruntled star, Nate Diaz against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10. White spoke with the media at the post-fight press conference following the debut of the newest season of his Contender Series on Tuesday and explained why it made sense for the UFC to make the Diaz-Chimaev matchup. The bout will be the last on the 37-year-old Stockton, California native's current contract with the promotion. He's 1-3 in his last four Octagon appearances, while Chimaev is ranked third in the UFC's latest welterweight rankings and is coming off a thrilling unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns, back at UFC 273.

