ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jacksonville metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvK7I_0gtGiywk00
Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jacksonville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Jacksonville, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Jacksonville metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41C7kT_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#27. Sanderson, FL

- 1-year price change: +$28,994 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,929 (+61.9%)
- Typical home value: $180,360 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeBfv_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#26. Macclenny, FL

- 1-year price change: +$47,104 (+20.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,055 (+61.3%)
- Typical home value: $273,780 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Baldwin, FL

- 1-year price change: +$47,762 (+32.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$97,919 (+101.3%)
- Typical home value: $194,557 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cc1qZ_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#24. Glen Saint Mary, FL

- 1-year price change: +$56,424 (+22.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$122,208 (+65.7%)
- Typical home value: $308,218 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVZUE_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#23. Keystone Heights, FL

- 1-year price change: +$62,752 (+30.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$124,245 (+85.1%)
- Typical home value: $270,230 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEcp4_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#22. Hastings, FL

- 1-year price change: +$64,719 (+34.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$133,123 (+110.1%)
- Typical home value: $254,024 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMxtU_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#21. Penney Farms, FL

- 1-year price change: +$67,887 (+36.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$133,123 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $254,528 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Jacksonville, FL

- 1-year price change: +$72,111 (+30.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$143,074 (+86.6%)
- Typical home value: $308,300 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWrwi_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#19. Hilliard, FL

- 1-year price change: +$84,544 (+33.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$168,428 (+97.8%)
- Typical home value: $340,608 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUnsp_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#18. Orange Park, FL

- 1-year price change: +$86,537 (+33.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$160,717 (+88.1%)
- Typical home value: $343,055 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFwHU_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#17. Middleburg, FL

- 1-year price change: +$90,621 (+35.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$166,253 (+90.6%)
- Typical home value: $349,831 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXUnx_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#16. Green Cove Springs, FL

- 1-year price change: +$95,507 (+35.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$167,847 (+86.8%)
- Typical home value: $361,260 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIvXr_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#15. Callahan, FL

- 1-year price change: +$101,222 (+35.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$185,916 (+92.5%)
- Typical home value: $386,828 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fU8PY_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#14. Yulee, FL

- 1-year price change: +$102,741 (+37.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$174,254 (+85.2%)
- Typical home value: $378,832 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGknS_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#13. Elkton, FL

- 1-year price change: +$108,003 (+36.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$180,794 (+82.0%)
- Typical home value: $401,294 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGTyH_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#12. Bryceville, FL

- 1-year price change: +$108,977 (+39.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$192,511 (+100.0%)
- Typical home value: $385,103 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Fleming Island, FL

- 1-year price change: +$112,688 (+32.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$189,449 (+71.1%)
- Typical home value: $456,013 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBqdZ_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#10. Saint Augustine, FL

- 1-year price change: +$130,066 (+37.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$213,877 (+81.8%)
- Typical home value: $475,181 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNNDN_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#9. Asbury Lake, FL

- 1-year price change: +$132,190 (+31.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$264,084 (+92.3%)
- Typical home value: $550,184 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Jacksonville Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$147,821 (+30.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$267,770 (+72.8%)
- Typical home value: $635,490 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jacksonville

Stacker

#7. Fruit Cove, FL

- 1-year price change: +$151,768 (+36.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$255,144 (+81.2%)
- Typical home value: $569,491 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bn017_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#6. Atlantic Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$170,015 (+32.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$310,863 (+81.8%)
- Typical home value: $690,839 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeiQf_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#5. Fernandina Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$176,607 (+40.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$286,370 (+87.0%)
- Typical home value: $615,355 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVDTm_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#4. Saint Augustine Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$178,891 (+39.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$275,623 (+76.9%)
- Typical home value: $634,269 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Neptune Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$182,171 (+30.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$352,213 (+83.7%)
- Typical home value: $772,869 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WGvV_0gtGiywk00
Stacker

#2. Ponte Vedra, FL

- 1-year price change: +$200,717 (+40.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$311,522 (+79.9%)
- Typical home value: $701,502 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$238,826 (+36.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$384,209 (+75.3%)
- Typical home value: $894,351 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Atlantic Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Yulee, FL
City
Middleburg, FL
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
Callahan, FL
Local
Florida Government
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Elkton, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Penney Farms, FL
City
Neptune Beach, FL
City
Sanderson, FL
City
Hilliard, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
Jacksonville, FL
Government
City
Asbury Lake, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Augustine
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy