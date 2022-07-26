Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jacksonville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Jacksonville, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#27. Sanderson, FL

- 1-year price change: +$28,994 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,929 (+61.9%)

- Typical home value: $180,360 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Macclenny, FL

- 1-year price change: +$47,104 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,055 (+61.3%)

- Typical home value: $273,780 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Baldwin, FL

- 1-year price change: +$47,762 (+32.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,919 (+101.3%)

- Typical home value: $194,557 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Glen Saint Mary, FL

- 1-year price change: +$56,424 (+22.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,208 (+65.7%)

- Typical home value: $308,218 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Keystone Heights, FL

- 1-year price change: +$62,752 (+30.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,245 (+85.1%)

- Typical home value: $270,230 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Hastings, FL

- 1-year price change: +$64,719 (+34.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,123 (+110.1%)

- Typical home value: $254,024 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Penney Farms, FL

- 1-year price change: +$67,887 (+36.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,123 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $254,528 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Jacksonville, FL

- 1-year price change: +$72,111 (+30.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,074 (+86.6%)

- Typical home value: $308,300 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Hilliard, FL

- 1-year price change: +$84,544 (+33.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$168,428 (+97.8%)

- Typical home value: $340,608 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Orange Park, FL

- 1-year price change: +$86,537 (+33.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,717 (+88.1%)

- Typical home value: $343,055 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Middleburg, FL

- 1-year price change: +$90,621 (+35.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,253 (+90.6%)

- Typical home value: $349,831 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Green Cove Springs, FL

- 1-year price change: +$95,507 (+35.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$167,847 (+86.8%)

- Typical home value: $361,260 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Callahan, FL

- 1-year price change: +$101,222 (+35.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,916 (+92.5%)

- Typical home value: $386,828 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Yulee, FL

- 1-year price change: +$102,741 (+37.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$174,254 (+85.2%)

- Typical home value: $378,832 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Elkton, FL

- 1-year price change: +$108,003 (+36.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$180,794 (+82.0%)

- Typical home value: $401,294 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Bryceville, FL

- 1-year price change: +$108,977 (+39.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$192,511 (+100.0%)

- Typical home value: $385,103 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Fleming Island, FL

- 1-year price change: +$112,688 (+32.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$189,449 (+71.1%)

- Typical home value: $456,013 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Saint Augustine, FL

- 1-year price change: +$130,066 (+37.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$213,877 (+81.8%)

- Typical home value: $475,181 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Asbury Lake, FL

- 1-year price change: +$132,190 (+31.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$264,084 (+92.3%)

- Typical home value: $550,184 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Jacksonville Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$147,821 (+30.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$267,770 (+72.8%)

- Typical home value: $635,490 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Fruit Cove, FL

- 1-year price change: +$151,768 (+36.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$255,144 (+81.2%)

- Typical home value: $569,491 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Atlantic Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$170,015 (+32.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$310,863 (+81.8%)

- Typical home value: $690,839 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Fernandina Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$176,607 (+40.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$286,370 (+87.0%)

- Typical home value: $615,355 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Saint Augustine Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$178,891 (+39.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$275,623 (+76.9%)

- Typical home value: $634,269 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Neptune Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$182,171 (+30.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$352,213 (+83.7%)

- Typical home value: $772,869 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Ponte Vedra, FL

- 1-year price change: +$200,717 (+40.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$311,522 (+79.9%)

- Typical home value: $701,502 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$238,826 (+36.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$384,209 (+75.3%)

- Typical home value: $894,351 (#1 most expensive city in metro)