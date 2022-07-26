ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Knoxville metro area

 5 days ago

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Knoxville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Knoxville, TN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 48 cities and towns in Knoxville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00N91E_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#30. Caryville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$30,985 (+21.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$62,942 (+55.0%)
- Typical home value: $177,319 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cPb2_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#29. Maynardville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$33,305 (+19.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$74,869 (+59.7%)
- Typical home value: $200,355 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264LWB_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#28. Jacksboro, TN

- 1-year price change: +$34,586 (+19.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$73,786 (+53.1%)
- Typical home value: $212,846 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsEFz_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#27. Lake City, TN

- 1-year price change: +$35,589 (+24.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,797 (+88.1%)
- Typical home value: $181,094 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mxjM_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#26. Plainview, TN

- 1-year price change: +$38,427 (+21.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,569 (+64.2%)
- Typical home value: $218,875 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Oliver Springs, TN

- 1-year price change: +$42,482 (+26.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$92,743 (+85.4%)
- Typical home value: $201,364 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Mascot, TN

- 1-year price change: +$48,943 (+25.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$112,698 (+87.6%)
- Typical home value: $241,301 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNFv2_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#23. Tallassee, TN

- 1-year price change: +$50,731 (+33.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,450 (+75.4%)
- Typical home value: $201,105 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Philadelphia, TN

- 1-year price change: +$57,779 (+31.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$99,262 (+71.1%)
- Typical home value: $238,962 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Sharps Chapel, TN

- 1-year price change: +$57,809 (+20.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$131,572 (+64.5%)
- Typical home value: $335,604 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3sqT_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#20. Alcoa, TN

- 1-year price change: +$58,483 (+29.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$121,406 (+88.3%)
- Typical home value: $258,884 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nagzA_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#19. Oak Ridge, TN

- 1-year price change: +$60,452 (+30.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$124,143 (+92.3%)
- Typical home value: $258,579 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Clinton, TN

- 1-year price change: +$61,857 (+28.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$127,082 (+85.2%)
- Typical home value: $276,160 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Heiskell, TN

- 1-year price change: +$63,347 (+26.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$135,228 (+82.7%)
- Typical home value: $298,665 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkZrz_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#16. Andersonville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$67,240 (+25.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$141,851 (+74.1%)
- Typical home value: $333,168 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cr4lT_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#15. Corryton, TN

- 1-year price change: +$68,570 (+29.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$141,689 (+87.9%)
- Typical home value: $302,964 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Rockford, TN

- 1-year price change: +$68,681 (+31.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$134,695 (+88.3%)
- Typical home value: $287,263 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUoGm_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#13. Kingston, TN

- 1-year price change: +$72,030 (+32.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$120,413 (+69.5%)
- Typical home value: $293,596 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Knoxville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$75,418 (+29.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$156,848 (+89.7%)
- Typical home value: $331,796 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Powell, TN

- 1-year price change: +$75,901 (+29.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,926 (+88.8%)
- Typical home value: $331,563 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqtV3_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#10. Maryville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$83,781 (+32.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$158,812 (+86.6%)
- Typical home value: $342,162 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUmPa_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#9. Friendsville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$91,001 (+32.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$171,790 (+86.4%)
- Typical home value: $370,527 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3u76_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#8. Lenoir City, TN

- 1-year price change: +$91,921 (+34.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$152,670 (+73.1%)
- Typical home value: $361,592 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Norris, TN

- 1-year price change: +$96,675 (+29.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$175,431 (+69.6%)
- Typical home value: $427,366 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ji8qh_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#6. Walland, TN

- 1-year price change: +$100,203 (+36.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$177,875 (+91.8%)
- Typical home value: $371,676 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFYfa_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#5. Greenback, TN

- 1-year price change: +$106,190 (+35.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,552 (+84.5%)
- Typical home value: $407,371 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAWAr_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#4. Louisville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$113,108 (+34.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$208,873 (+89.2%)
- Typical home value: $443,028 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ln1a2_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#3. Loudon, TN

- 1-year price change: +$122,829 (+38.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$195,255 (+78.2%)
- Typical home value: $444,988 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmo7X_0gtGiwBI00
Stacker

#2. Townsend, TN

- 1-year price change: +$139,694 (+43.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$236,822 (+105.5%)
- Typical home value: $461,207 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Farragut, TN

- 1-year price change: +$146,730 (+30.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$268,199 (+74.1%)
- Typical home value: $630,318 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

