ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lewiston, Maine metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JN4Nr_0gtGioMi00
Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lewiston, Maine metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lewiston-Auburn, ME metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 15 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lewiston, Maine metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQyBu_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#15. Livermore, ME

- 1-year price change: +$24,560 (+9.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$127,104 (+79.5%)
- Typical home value: $286,971 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03N67W_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#14. Leeds, ME

- 1-year price change: +$24,727 (+12.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$101,164 (+77.6%)
- Typical home value: $231,539 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHAIb_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#13. Livermore Falls, ME

- 1-year price change: +$30,195 (+20.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,640 (+87.4%)
- Typical home value: $179,290 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmgJr_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#12. Lisbon Falls, ME

- 1-year price change: +$41,759 (+17.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$123,535 (+80.9%)
- Typical home value: $276,205 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxQA5_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#11. Mechanic Falls, ME

- 1-year price change: +$42,797 (+19.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$106,940 (+70.3%)
- Typical home value: $258,995 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Lewiston, Maine in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtPYx_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#10. Auburn, ME

- 1-year price change: +$45,565 (+19.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$122,089 (+78.8%)
- Typical home value: $276,990 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jb6sL_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#9. Lewiston, ME

- 1-year price change: +$47,258 (+22.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$119,199 (+84.1%)
- Typical home value: $260,943 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Sabattus, ME

- 1-year price change: +$47,679 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$134,950 (+77.0%)
- Typical home value: $310,232 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHcB1_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#7. Greene, ME

- 1-year price change: +$47,893 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$126,026 (+68.0%)
- Typical home value: $311,488 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Lisbon, ME

- 1-year price change: +$49,870 (+19.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$135,903 (+81.2%)
- Typical home value: $303,347 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Lewiston, Maine

Stacker

#5. Minot, ME

- 1-year price change: +$50,116 (+16.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,528 (+69.4%)
- Typical home value: $357,660 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GX4DV_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#4. Wales, ME

- 1-year price change: +$52,051 (+18.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$135,847 (+69.0%)
- Typical home value: $332,803 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pu5w3_0gtGioMi00
Stacker

#3. Durham, ME

- 1-year price change: +$61,291 (+17.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$160,161 (+64.3%)
- Typical home value: $409,108 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Poland, ME

- 1-year price change: +$66,125 (+20.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$167,347 (+75.9%)
- Typical home value: $387,883 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Turner, ME

- 1-year price change: +$68,418 (+22.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$164,219 (+77.1%)
- Typical home value: $377,148 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lewiston, Maine metro area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Poland, ME
City
Lisbon Falls, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Livermore Falls, ME
Local
Maine Business
Lewiston, ME
Business
State
Maine State
City
Minot, ME
Lewiston, ME
Real Estate
City
Wales, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Americans
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy