Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lewiston, Maine metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lewiston-Auburn, ME metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 15 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#15. Livermore, ME

- 1-year price change: +$24,560 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,104 (+79.5%)

- Typical home value: $286,971 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Leeds, ME

- 1-year price change: +$24,727 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,164 (+77.6%)

- Typical home value: $231,539 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Livermore Falls, ME

- 1-year price change: +$30,195 (+20.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,640 (+87.4%)

- Typical home value: $179,290 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Lisbon Falls, ME

- 1-year price change: +$41,759 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,535 (+80.9%)

- Typical home value: $276,205 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Mechanic Falls, ME

- 1-year price change: +$42,797 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,940 (+70.3%)

- Typical home value: $258,995 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Auburn, ME

- 1-year price change: +$45,565 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,089 (+78.8%)

- Typical home value: $276,990 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Lewiston, ME

- 1-year price change: +$47,258 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,199 (+84.1%)

- Typical home value: $260,943 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Sabattus, ME

- 1-year price change: +$47,679 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,950 (+77.0%)

- Typical home value: $310,232 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Greene, ME

- 1-year price change: +$47,893 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,026 (+68.0%)

- Typical home value: $311,488 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Lisbon, ME

- 1-year price change: +$49,870 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,903 (+81.2%)

- Typical home value: $303,347 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Minot, ME

- 1-year price change: +$50,116 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,528 (+69.4%)

- Typical home value: $357,660 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Wales, ME

- 1-year price change: +$52,051 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,847 (+69.0%)

- Typical home value: $332,803 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Durham, ME

- 1-year price change: +$61,291 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,161 (+64.3%)

- Typical home value: $409,108 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Poland, ME

- 1-year price change: +$66,125 (+20.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$167,347 (+75.9%)

- Typical home value: $387,883 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Turner, ME

- 1-year price change: +$68,418 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,219 (+77.1%)

- Typical home value: $377,148 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

