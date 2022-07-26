Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Enid metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Enid, OK metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 13 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#13. Garber, OK

- 1-year price change: +$8,068 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,807 (+32.6%)

- Typical home value: $64,244 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Covington, OK

- 1-year price change: +$9,474 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$11,730 (+21.5%)

- Typical home value: $66,337 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Hunter, OK

- 1-year price change: +$9,476 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$12,404 (+16.5%)

- Typical home value: $87,383 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Breckinridge, OK

- 1-year price change: +$9,875 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,092 (+16.7%)

- Typical home value: $98,372 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Enid, OK

- 1-year price change: +$11,108 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$18,702 (+22.7%)

- Typical home value: $101,192 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Waukomis, OK

- 1-year price change: +$11,715 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$18,142 (+23.3%)

- Typical home value: $95,889 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Lahoma, OK

- 1-year price change: +$13,047 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$22,294 (+25.8%)

- Typical home value: $108,743 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Kremlin, OK

- 1-year price change: +$13,429 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$19,038 (+21.9%)

- Typical home value: $105,820 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Lucien, OK

- 1-year price change: +$13,935 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$30,028 (+28.9%)

- Typical home value: $133,805 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Douglas, OK

- 1-year price change: +$15,991 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$30,028 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $108,208 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Drummond, OK

- 1-year price change: +$16,256 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$28,127 (+31.4%)

- Typical home value: $117,682 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. North Enid, OK

- 1-year price change: +$16,576 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$34,775 (+31.6%)

- Typical home value: $144,956 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Hillsdale, OK

- 1-year price change: +$18,398 (+19.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$26,784 (+30.4%)

- Typical home value: $114,878 (#4 most expensive city in metro)