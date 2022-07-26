ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fort Wayne metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Fort Wayne, IN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 22 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#22. Bluffton, IN

- 1-year price change: +$16,009 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$47,869 (+50.3%)

- Typical home value: $142,965 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#21. South Whitley, IN

- 1-year price change: +$18,533 (+11.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,777 (+50.1%)

- Typical home value: $179,041 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Craigville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$19,768 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,415 (+44.1%)

- Typical home value: $220,165 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Liberty Center, IN

- 1-year price change: +$20,122 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,480 (+55.4%)

- Typical home value: $175,310 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Keystone, IN

- 1-year price change: +$20,552 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,596 (+57.6%)

- Typical home value: $160,345 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Zanesville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$21,383 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,909 (+58.6%)

- Typical home value: $172,952 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Ossian, IN

- 1-year price change: +$24,065 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,547 (+49.2%)

- Typical home value: $207,842 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Uniondale, IN

- 1-year price change: +$24,816 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,443 (+49.8%)

- Typical home value: $208,807 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Columbia City, IN

- 1-year price change: +$25,291 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,610 (+50.8%)

- Typical home value: $230,509 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Markle, IN

- 1-year price change: +$25,880 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,291 (+56.5%)

- Typical home value: $214,088 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Poneto, IN

- 1-year price change: +$27,311 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,859 (+59.0%)

- Typical home value: $180,211 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#11. New Haven, IN

- 1-year price change: +$28,041 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,900 (+65.8%)

- Typical home value: $196,224 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Monroeville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$28,628 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,206 (+61.7%)

- Typical home value: $202,282 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Churubusco, IN

- 1-year price change: +$29,607 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,111 (+54.1%)

- Typical home value: $242,472 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Larwill, IN

- 1-year price change: +$30,052 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,851 (+53.9%)

- Typical home value: $230,816 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Fort Wayne, IN

- 1-year price change: +$30,182 (+17.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,177 (+69.4%)

- Typical home value: $205,534 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Woodburn, IN

- 1-year price change: +$33,586 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,313 (+59.1%)

- Typical home value: $224,320 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Hoagland, IN

- 1-year price change: +$34,632 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,677 (+55.1%)

- Typical home value: $246,859 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Harlan, IN

- 1-year price change: +$34,824 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,979 (+61.2%)

- Typical home value: $250,224 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Grabill, IN

- 1-year price change: +$39,627 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,884 (+60.3%)

- Typical home value: $315,993 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Huntertown, IN

- 1-year price change: +$40,800 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,075 (+58.4%)

- Typical home value: $295,703 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Leo-Cedarville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$43,103 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,866 (+57.7%)

- Typical home value: $305,650 (#2 most expensive city in metro)