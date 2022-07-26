Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mankato metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mankato-North Mankato, MN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 17 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#17. Lafayette, MN

- 1-year price change: +$17,587 (+9.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,746 (+43.7%)

- Typical home value: $209,485 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#16. North Mankato, MN

- 1-year price change: +$21,057 (+8.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,775 (+38.2%)

- Typical home value: $270,555 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Saint Peter, MN

- 1-year price change: +$21,233 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,495 (+37.9%)

- Typical home value: $256,569 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Nicollet, MN

- 1-year price change: +$24,530 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,009 (+37.3%)

- Typical home value: $279,934 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Amboy, MN

- 1-year price change: +$25,817 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,905 (+42.3%)

- Typical home value: $181,212 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Courtland, MN

- 1-year price change: +$26,113 (+9.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,995 (+40.9%)

- Typical home value: $292,597 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Pemberton, MN

- 1-year price change: +$28,330 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,205 (+41.8%)

- Typical home value: $207,797 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Vernon Center, MN

- 1-year price change: +$28,431 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,247 (+43.0%)

- Typical home value: $197,026 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mapleton, MN

- 1-year price change: +$28,943 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,584 (+46.8%)

- Typical home value: $205,578 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Garden City, MN

- 1-year price change: +$29,756 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,928 (+47.9%)

- Typical home value: $215,906 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Saint Clair, MN

- 1-year price change: +$31,485 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,158 (+41.6%)

- Typical home value: $228,708 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Lake Crystal, MN

- 1-year price change: +$34,870 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,998 (+44.9%)

- Typical home value: $248,621 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Good Thunder, MN

- 1-year price change: +$35,389 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,428 (+49.3%)

- Typical home value: $252,672 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Mankato, MN

- 1-year price change: +$38,682 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,112 (+43.4%)

- Typical home value: $281,173 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Skyline, MN

- 1-year price change: +$42,140 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,659 (+47.4%)

- Typical home value: $319,445 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Eagle Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$42,860 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,051 (+45.3%)

- Typical home value: $304,909 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Madison Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$46,142 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,048 (+43.3%)

- Typical home value: $384,012 (#1 most expensive city in metro)